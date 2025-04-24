TecentDB PostgreSQL will provide full support for PG 17

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TencentDB for PostgreSQL has implemented comprehensive security measures, such as data encryption, VPC isolation, and process monitoring, to ensure alignment with international compliance standards.

Core Capability Upgrades in PostgreSQL 17.0

Enhanced Logical Replication

Supports logical replication slot failover, retaining slots during major version upgrades (via 'pg_upgrade') to improve data synchronization reliability.

Performance Optimizations

Optimized batch I/O page read/write for higher efficiency.

for higher efficiency. Improved WAL (Write-Ahead Logging) write performance under high concurrency.

under high concurrency. VACUUM adopts a new memory management mechanism, enhancing performance while reducing memory consumption.

Operational Enhancements

'pg_basebackup' now supports incremental backups , reducing storage and time costs.

, reducing storage and time costs. Added 'transaction_timeout' parameter to enable transaction timeout termination, preventing long-running transaction blocks.

Tencent Cloud Self-Developed Features & Scenario-Specific Solutions

Fine-Grained Multi-Tenant Resource Management

Resource Isolation : Precisely controls CPU resources at the `database` level, supporting dynamic configuration adjustments (add/delete/upgrade/downgrade).

: Precisely controls CPU resources at the `database` level, supporting dynamic configuration adjustments (add/delete/upgrade/downgrade). Process-Level Monitoring : Real-time monitoring of tenant processes' CPU/memory usage via the 'tencentdb_process_system_usage' view, aiding health assessment.

: Real-time monitoring of tenant processes' CPU/memory usage via the 'tencentdb_process_system_usage' view, aiding health assessment. SQL Throttling: Limits real-time SQL concurrency based on SQL statements or 'queryid' to prevent resource abuse.

Cold/Hot Data Separation Solutions

Option 1 : Leverage the self-developed 'cos_fdw' plugin to transparently access cold data (e.g., archived data) stored in COS, achieving storage tiering.

: Leverage the self-developed 'cos_fdw' plugin to transparently access cold data (e.g., archived data) stored in COS, achieving storage tiering. Option 2: Integrate the 'starocks_fdw' plugin to connect with the StarRocks analytics engine, enabling cold data storage on-premises or in object storage while unifying TP+AP capabilities.

Enterprise-Grade Security Auditing

Express Edition : Meets basic auditing needs with high performance.

: Meets basic auditing needs with high performance. Advanced Edition: Enhances the 'pgaudit' plugin, expanding audit coverage to function execution, object types/names, etc., with performance surpassing native PG full-log auditing.

Business Value