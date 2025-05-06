The collaboration leverages Tencent Cloud's advanced streaming and media processing solutions to enhance C.live's reliability, scalability, and audience engagement

HONG KONG, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with C.live, a premier live streaming platform for sports and entertainment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This collaboration is set to elevate the quality and reliability of event streaming services, delivering a transformative experience for audiences worldwide.

Tencent Cloud Teams Up with C.live to Deliver Seamless, Scalable, and High-Quality Streaming Experiences

C.live is dedicated to empowering businesses, event organizers, brands, and creators to broadcast high-quality live sports, events, conferences, concerts, and performing arts experiences in the UAE. Tencent Cloud will enable C.live to better overcome challenges in delivering seamless streaming services, such as latency issues, unstable performance during high-traffic events, limited scalability, bandwidth optimization inefficiencies, technical complexities, and a lack of advanced analytics for real-time audience insights. C.live will leverage on Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge media solutions, including Tencent Cloud Streaming Services (CSS) and Tencent Cloud Media Processing Service (MPS) to deliver seamless user experiences.

Tencent Cloud Streaming Services (CSS) is a robust cloud solution offering end-to-end live audio and video capabilities, which ensure high-quality, low-latency broadcasting, transcoding, and global content distribution, providing uninterrupted and professional live streaming experiences.

In addition, Tencent Cloud Media Processing Service (MPS) further empowers C.live with advanced cloud-based multimedia transcoding and processing capabilities. MPS allows companies to efficiently transcode audio and video into various formats, bitrates, and resolutions, ensuring smooth playback across PCs, mobile devices, and other playback platforms. Beyond transcoding, MPS offers powerful features such as custom watermarking, screen capturing, smart video cover generation, and smart editing, streamlining media processing workflows and enhancing the overall viewer experience.

Through Tencent Cloud's solutions, C.live has significantly transformed its streaming capabilities. Users can now enjoy a reliable and high-quality live streaming experience, making it the ideal choice for C.live events. Moreover, the platform's low-latency streaming ensures seamless real-time interactions, while its robust infrastructure provides unmatched stability even during high-traffic broadcasts. Tencent Cloud's scalability now also facilitates C.live in reaching broader audiences without compromising performance, while advanced video encoding and real-time analytics have allowed the platform to optimize viewer engagement and deliver professional, efficient streaming services.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East, said, "Tencent Cloud is committed to empowering businesses like C.live across the region with cutting-edge cloud solutions that redefine the live streaming experience. Through our CSS and MPS services, we are proud to support their mission of delivering high-quality, engaging, and scalable event streaming services to audiences around the globe."

Nazim Musthafa Mohammed, General Manager at C.live, said, "We had a great experience using Tencent Cloud's live streaming service, which provided seamless, high-quality video streaming with minimal latency in the UAE. The platform's stability, real-time analytics, and smooth audience engagement tools ensured a professional and reliable broadcast. Its scalability and performance made it an excellent choice for our event streaming needs."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About C.live:

Launched in 2023 under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, C.live is an AI-powered live streaming platform that enables sports and entertainment event organizers to monetize their content directly through an exclusive pay-per-view model and advanced AI features.

Designed to support a wide variety of content—from sports tournaments and educational sessions to fitness classes, professional shows, private events, and personal streams—C.live lowers the barrier to entry for creators. Its Intelligent Media Monitoring tool tracks how often sponsor or brand logos appears providing valuable brand visibility insights. A portable AI-driven sports tracking camera that automatically captures and streams games without requiring a manual operator, ensuring professional-quality broadcasts for all levels of sport.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680181/KV.jpg