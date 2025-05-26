TeamViewer Recognized as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools

Acknowledged as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Leader for its TeamViewer DEX platform in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools.

This recognition follows TeamViewer's strategic acquisition of 1E in early 2025. Long regarded as a leader in autonomous DEX, 1E brought market-leading technology that is now fully integrated into TeamViewer's portfolio, significantly enhancing its product capabilities and strengthening its position in the DEX market.

The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DEX Management Tools evaluated vendors in the DEX management space, recognizing TeamViewer's execution and vision. It also ranked among the three highest scoring vendors for all use cases.

"We believe that being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a meaningful recognition of the impact our solutions are having for customers around the world," said Mark Banfield, COO at TeamViewer. "Organizations today need reliable, intelligent tools to improve the digital experience of their employees, and we're proud to be delivering exactly that. We think that this recognition highlights the trust our customers place in us to help them create more productive, responsive, and engaging digital workplaces. And we're continuing to evolve, expanding the platform into a more intelligent, all-in-one solution that integrates a wider range of capabilities to support the full scope of digital workplace needs."

Following a year of growth and integration, TeamViewer DEX offers a platform that empowers IT teams to identify, resolve, and prevent device and experience issues across millions of endpoints, automatically and in real time. By combining autonomous remediation and AI-driven sentiment capabilities, customers benefit from enhanced operational efficiency, lower IT costs, and an employee-centric digital experience.

Building on this momentum, TeamViewer is expanding its portfolio, DEX Essentials, an experience management tool is now accessible to small and mid-sized businesses, bringing enterprise-grade capabilities to a broader market. At the same time, TeamViewer ONE introduces a uniquely integrated platform that combines remote connectivity, device management, intelligent automation, and digital employee experience. This convergence enables organizations to manage, support, and optimize all types of devices, from traditional endpoints to specialized equipment, with greater efficiency and control. By unifying these capabilities, TeamViewer is simplifying the IT landscape and empowering teams to deliver smarter, faster, and more human-centric digital experiences at scale.

Required Trademark Disclaimer and Attribution:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools By Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Lina Al Dana, 26 May 2025.

