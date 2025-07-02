TeamViewer expands AI portfolio with TeamViewer Intelligence for IT support workflows

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, introduces TeamViewer Intelligence, a growing suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance IT support with real-time automation, actionable insights, and in-session assistance.

With the recent launch of TeamViewer CoPilot, alongside existing capabilities like Session Insights and Analytics, TeamViewer Intelligence helps IT professionals reduce manual effort, resolve issues faster, and manage support operations more effectively, from service desks to distributed endpoints.

"With TeamViewer Intelligence, we're embedding AI directly into support workflows, so teams don't need to switch tools or break focus to get help," said Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "Whether it's resolving a ticket or managing large-scale IT environments, we're enabling faster decisions and more scalable operations through intelligent assistance."

TeamViewer CoPilot is a contextual AI assistant embedded inside remote support sessions. IT agents can chat with it in real-time to access device data, diagnose issues, generate resolution workflows, or even automate everyday tasks, such as opening Task Manager or pulling system logs, without interrupting their workflow. For high-volume service desks, TeamViewer CoPilot transforms repetitive troubleshooting into rapid, scalable action.

Session Insights & Analytics gives IT leaders a comprehensive view of support operations, combining automated documentation with actionable data. Each support session is summarized automatically, including smart tags and step-by-step records of how issues were resolved—enabling faster handovers, easier reviews, and consistent knowledge sharing across teams. On top of that, built-in dashboards provide clear visibility into key metrics such as issue types, resolution times, session volume, and workload distribution, helping IT teams identify recurring problems, improve service quality, and optimize team performance over time.

All TeamViewer Intelligence features are available as add-ons to TeamViewer Corporate and Tensor licenses and are supported in the latest user interface.

TeamViewer's application of AI extends beyond IT, supporting teams in the field as well. Assist AR features an AI-powered session summary that automatically transcribes and captures the key outcomes of remote video assistance calls. Designed for service technicians and deskless workers, this functionality helps teams document interactions quickly and stay compliant, without interrupting their workflow.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,800 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

