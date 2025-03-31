TCL SunPower Global, a New Solar Powerhouse to Redefine Sustainable Living in 2025

LYON, France, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --TCL SunPower Global, a new energy business unit within TCL Group, was announced today to commence its business operations as a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions.

Brighter Every Day

Gathering a solid foundation of forty years of expertise in the development and innovation of solar technologies, the TCL SunPower Global business unit is committed to delivering leading-edge technology to the market. This commitment extends beyond providing advanced products, as TCL SunPower Global also looks to diversify the ecosystem of products and services offerings, including complete residential solutions, to cater to diverse needs. TCL SunPower Global also understands the value of its dedicated SunPower installer network, and to bolster this crucial component, it is investing in offering them additional premium services. This comprehensive approach underlines TCL SunPower Global's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"The dawn of a new era in smart and sustainable living is here. By combining TCL's expertise in consumer electronics, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain strength with SunPower's 40 years of experience in pioneering solar technology innovation, the new TCL SunPower Global business unit is poised to revolutionize the definition of a comprehensive energy solutions provider for both homeowners, businesses, and UPP customers," commented Steven Zhang, GM. "Today isn't just about announcing a new business unit. We're setting the stage for a future that harmonizes technology and sustainability through an intelligent ecosystem of smart, green products and innovative services."

Spanning over the EMEA Region, TCL SunPower Global is primed to ignite a wave of innovation in the industry, setting unprecedented standards in the solar space.

"We acknowledge that the solar industry is in a dynamic phase, adapting to the needs of a quickly shifting global landscape. Given this, we're confident that our new, more agile, business structure, leveraging the highly regarded SunPower brand, positions us at the cutting edge of the industry," said Vincent Maurice, Vice President Sales. "We are ready to equip our reliable network of installers and distributors with our groundbreaking, high-efficiency energy solutions aimed at revolutionizing contemporary homes, businesses, and lifestyles. By combining the capabilities of TCL Group with SunPower's technology and longstanding reputation in Europe, TCL SunPower Global will be able to provide a wider range of competitive solutions to European customers."

TCL SunPower Global will provide SunPower-branded solar energy solutions as well as TCL Solar products, along with energy services. These offerings will enable homeowners, businesses and UPP customers to efficiently control their energy consumption and optimize the usage of their self-produced clean energy.

Discover how SunPower and TCL Solar offerings through TCL SunPower Global can contribute to a future that is more environmentally conscious, technologically advanced, and sustainable, by visiting https://sunpower.global.

About TCL SunPower Global

TCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at https://sunpower.global and on LinkedIn.

Press Contact: Anna Valeria Porta, anna.porta@sunpowerglobal.com, +39 345 7706205

