TCL SunPower Global and Energia Italia Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

Energia Italia is renowned for its deep market expertise, strong installer relationships, and commitment to training and marketing support—making it an ideal partner for the launch of the TCL Solar brand in Italy. The company's leadership team has demonstrated strong alignment with the vision of TCL, the parent company of TCL SunPower Global, having recently visited TCL's manufacturing facilities and headquarters in China. Their endorsement reflects confidence in TCL's potential to become a benchmark brand in the Italian market, striking a balance between strategic commercial cooperation and innovative product offerings.

"Our partnership with Energia Italia is about serving each market channel—and ultimately, each end customer—better than our competitors," said Steven Zhang, General Manager of TCL SunPower Global. "By working with a distributor that truly understands the needs of Italian installers and homeowners, we're ensuring that TCL Solar solutions are not only accessible but also supported by expert guidance and reliable service. Together, we're making it easier for installers and operators across Italy to embrace clean energy with confidence."

This partnership also aligns with TCL's broader strategic vision to strengthen its presence in the electrical distribution sector. As the parent company of TCL SunPower Global, TCL is actively expanding its energy solutions portfolio—including solar, climate control, and heat pump technologies—through trusted, forward-looking partners. Following the recent acquisition of Energia Italia by Gruppo Marigliano, the collaboration gains further momentum, leveraging the combined reach and expertise of both entities. The agreement aims to introduce TCL Solar solutions across the various business units of Gruppo Marigliano throughout Italy, combining innovative products with tailored solutions for different regional market needs.

"We see TCL SunPower Global as a strategic partner aligned with the ambitious goals of this new chapter in Energia Italia's journey," said Giuseppe Maltese, Sales Director of Energia Italia s.p.a. "What sets the TCL SunPower Global project is its clear, unified strategy across partner channels—driven by people who share our ambition and vision. This agreement marks an exciting phase of growth for Energia Italia, opening new avenues and expanding our reach to a broader customer base".

About TCL SunPower Global

TCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at https://sunpowerglobal.com and on LinkedIn.

About Energia Italia

Energia Italia is a proud company of Gruppo Marigliano, Italian leader in the distribution of electrical and plumbing equipment with 3,000 employees, €1.4 billion in turnover, 14 companies and 127 branches throughout the country. With more than 20 years of experience based on renewable energy and energy independence, Energia Italia has always been focused on sustainable development and in the last decades has become a point of reference for thousands of Italian installers, focusing on quality technologies and training for photovoltaic's professionals. Find out more on https://energiaitalia.info/ and on LinkedIn.

