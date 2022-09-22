Tata Elxsi joins the Digital Therapeutics Alliance to advance the adoption of safe and effective Digital Therapeutic solutions

BENGALURU, India and ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a leading design and technology services company, has joined the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, a global non-profit trade association focused on transforming global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics to improve clinical and health economic outcomes.

"Our collaboration with DTA provides a unique opportunity to advance global digital therapeutics development and adoption. As we build robust solution accelerators for the development and deployment of DTx solutions, the alliance provides us with a strong platform to engage in deeper collaboration and incorporate the latest innovations in design and technology for achieving better patient engagement and outcomes," said Suhas Tamras, VP and Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Business at Tata Elxsi.

"We are happy to welcome Tata Elxsi to the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. Tata Elxsi's addition to the DTA community expands our global footprint and further strengthens our coalition of members focused on enabling expanded access to safe and effective DTx products to improve healthcare. Tata Elxsi's Design, Technology and Regulatory capabilities and experience will help drive advancements in the digital therapeutics space, and our collaboration will help push the boundaries of technology-driven digital therapies," said Andy Molnar, CEO, Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

About DTA:

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high-quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.dtxalliance.org .

About Tata Elxsi:

Tata Elxsi, a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group, is the fastest-growing design and technology company that has been a trusted growth partner for global healthcare businesses worldwide. Tata Elxsi helps companies achieve remarkable business outcomes through its profound expertise in designing, engineering and commercialising products that create customer delight, build loyalty, and drive revenue growth. Tata Elxsi is backed by 30 years of deep domain experience, a specialised ER&D talent pool, a network of ISO 13485:2016 certified design studios and ER&D centres, and global delivery capabilities. For more information, please visit our webpage .

