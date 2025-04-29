Tata Elxsi Wins iF Design Award 2025 for Excellence in User Experience and AR/VR

Recognised for Innovations with Turtle Beach Corporation and Leading Broadcasters and Operators

BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award for two of its standout innovations: VelocityOne™ Race, designed for Nasdaq-listed Turtle Beach Corporation, a leading American gaming accessory manufacturer, and GameSense, developed for leading broadcasters and operators.

VelocityOne™ Race was recognised in the Product – Gaming Hardware/VR/AR category, while GameSense won in the User Experience (UX) category. This dual recognition reinforces Tata Elxsi's leadership in delivering design-led, immersive solutions for the gaming and sports technology industries.

Now in its 72nd year, the iF Design Award is among the world's most respected accolades for excellence in design. The 2025 edition saw more than 11,000 entries from 72 countries, evaluated by a global panel of 131 independent experts based on criteria such as Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Sustainability.

VelocityOne Race, developed for Turtle Beach Corporation, is a high-performance racing simulation system designed for maximum immersion. It delivers the most realistic sim racing experience in the world—powered by cutting-edge technology and human-centered design.

Tata Elxsi led the industrial design, user interface development, and engineering integration of the system. This included the Race Management Display (RMD) and the VelocityOne Tuner app, both developed to enhance real-time telemetry access and gameplay customisation.

Daniel Nuth, Director Product Management at Turtle Beach Corporation, said: "This award celebrates the power of collaboration and purposeful design. Tata Elxsi played a pivotal role in delivering a product that pushes the boundaries of realism and performance in sim racing."

Building on this commitment to design excellence, Tata Elxsi was also awarded for its excellence in user experience (UX) design for GameSense, a unified digital sports companion platform. This platform was customised with a unique UX for the most influential media and entertainment groups to meet their specific fan engagement, experience and monetisation needs.

GameSense redefines fan engagement by blending AI-powered content discovery, Octalysis-based gamification, and community-driven features such as FantasyPlay, WinPredict, FanZone Shop, and FanConnect — transforming how fans interact with sports across devices.

Aditya Chikodi, Vice President & BU Head - Industrial Design, Engineering & Visual Extended Reality at Tata Elxsi, commented: "Winning the iF Design Award 2025 is a proud moment for Tata Elxsi and a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer success. We are grateful to Turtle Beach Corporation and our customers in the entertainment and sports sector for the opportunity to collaborate and showcase our design and digital innovation capabilities. These recognitions reinforce our focus on delivering immersive, user-centric solutions that shape the future of gaming, sports, and digital experiences."

The sports entertainment industry has evolved into a global powerhouse, fueled by digital platforms and the ever-growing demand for immersive experiences. With $40 billion invested annually in sports streaming, the sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion.

