TABLE 3 IN CASABLANCA HONOURED WITH THE AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

50 Best

16 Jan, 2025, 09:00 GMT

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Table 3 in Casablanca, Morocco, has been named the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award, as part of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. This accolade recognises visionary restaurants that are rapidly rising in acclaim and Table 3 has been identified by the 50 Best team as having the potential to feature in a future edition of a MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Led by Chef Fayçal Bettioui, Casablanca's Table 3 is named the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award as part of Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025

Opened in June 2024, Table 3 marks Chef Fayçal Bettioui's return to Casablanca, bringing a fresh vision to Moroccan fine dining. Blending French technique with Japanese simplicity, his menu honours Morocco's rich terroir with global precision.

Located in Bettioui's childhood neighbourhood, Table 3 embodies both nostalgia and evolution, strengthened by local support for its dedication to Moroccan ingredients and contemporary artistry. The restaurant distinguishes itself within Casablanca's dining scene through its focus on detail and discipline. Its tasting menu highlights the best of Moroccan ingredients, presented with contemporary flair, offering an experience that is both rooted in tradition and forward-thinking in execution.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The American Express One To Watch Award celebrates the vision, creativity, and execution of restaurants poised to make a significant impact on the culinary world. Table 3, under the strong leadership of Chef Fayçal Bettioui, is a great example of how regional flavours can be elevated to new heights with global techniques."

Chef Fayçal Bettioui says: "This recognition for Table 3 is profoundly meaningful to me. After over two decades abroad and countless restaurant openings, Table 3 holds a special place in my heart. It's not just a restaurant – it's a dream I've nurtured for years, brought to life in the neighbourhood where my journey began. This accolade celebrates not only my passion but also the community and memories that have inspired me every step of the way."

The MENA's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will be hosted on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and will honour gastronomy and hospitality, while also promoting the culinary strength and diversity of the region.

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

