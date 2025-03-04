Systemair supplies to large retrofit project in London

PRESS RELEASE, 4 MARCH 2025

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has been awarded to supply to a project in the retail and hospitality sector in the City of London.

One Exchange Square in London is currently undergoing a transformation, transitioning from a post-modern office structure to a cutting-edge, sustainable workspace. This redevelopment initiative is focused on energy efficiency through the integration of advanced green technologies and materials.

The building uses 50% less carbon than a typical office of the same size, exceeding the goals set by the Greater London Authority. It will run completely on electric power and aim for net zero carbon emissions, using smart design and management systems to limit operational energy use.

Systemair UK is currently delivering multiple products focusing on demand-controlled ventilation using air handling units, dampers, fans and air curtains to an approx. value corresponding to 18 MSEK.

Situated in a vibrant area of the City of London, the 60,700m2 large project is anticipated to attract a diverse array of businesses and cultivate a dynamic work environment, thereby contributing to the overall revitalization of the neighborhood. The new design will emphasize the importance of natural light and open spaces, fostering employee well-being and collaboration.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,700 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

