Systemair nomination committee

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual general meeting on 29 August 2024, it was resolved that the nomination committee shall consist of representatives of three of the largest shareholders or owner groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register as of 31 January 2025.

It is hereby announced that after consultation between the company's three largest shareholders, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish their seat on the nomination committee. The fourth largest shareholder Swedbank Robur Fonder has therefore been contacted. The nomination committee has been appointed to consist of the following persons:

Magnus Tell (Chairman of the nomination committee), Alecta

Lennart Francke , Swedbank Robur Fonder

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.com.

The annual meeting will be held on 28 August 2025, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further informaiton contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,700 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

