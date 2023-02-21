System Integration Market to be Worth $955.21 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global system integration market size is expected to reach USD 955.21 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc., The rising consumer inclination towards low-cost and energy-efficient production processes, cloud computing, and virtualization is the key market factor driving the system integration market growth. Automation technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and robotics possess the ability to transform work patterns in emerging and developed economies, creating robust market opportunities. Furthermore, rising demand for automation technologies has accelerated the modernization of production facilities in several end-use industries, propelling the system integration market expansion.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The consulting segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period. The growing need to harness the technology power to overcome sophisticated system integration challenges is fueling the adoption of consulting services in the system integration market. The system integration solution provider offers consulting services to assist clients in the effective digital integration of their services and modernize their IT systems.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 16.2% through 2030 due to substantial 5G infrastructure development and increased penetration of 4G services which comprises intense data networks leading to huge data generation. Further, increasing telecom subscribers owing to high smartphone penetration is expected to boost segment growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific system integration market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% through 2030. The growing public and private investments in the IT & telecom and manufacturing sectors in emerging economies of South Korea , India , China , and Thailand are creating significant opportunities for system integration solutions. Further, shifting the majority of industrial companies' focus on implementing automation systems in their manufacturing facilities is driving market growth in the region.

Read 120 page market research report, "System Integration Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Application Integration, Consulting), By End-use (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

System Integration Market Growth & Trends

The growing cloud computing adoption and significant advancements in virtual technologies are expected to boost the adoption of system integration solutions. The innovation developments in the system integration market, such as clinical integration, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB), and Cyber-Physical System (CPS), is anticipated to create robust opportunities in the industry. For instance, in March 2022, NetApp, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. jointly developed FlexPod XCS, an automation platform in its existing hybrid cloud service FlexPod. With this platform, companies from the retail, BFSI, and IT sectors were able to develop integrated platforms for customer-centric solutions such as ordering, billing, and support.

Several industry players are adopting various business strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to improve their position in the system integration market. Various market players are focusing on improving their big data analytics services to enhance their brand identity and share in the global system integration market. For instance, in November 2022, Accenture plc acquired ALBERT, a big data & A.I. solution provider, for an undisclosed amount to improve its big data analytics technology-integrated system integration offerings. The need for an optimized and comprehensive big data platform is driving the demand for system integration to quickly perform complex analytics on big data while maintaining cost efficiencies.

System Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global system integration market based on services, end-use, and region.

System Integration Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

System Integration Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

IT & Telecom

Defense & Security

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Government)

System Integration Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of System Integration Market

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

