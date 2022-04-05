Syncron Continues to Accelerate Customer Engagement Excellence and Wins Silver Stevie® Award

Judges noted high customer satisfaction ratings, extensive employee training, and swift resolution speeds as reasons for Syncron's elevation from a previous Bronze win to Silver.

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Services Department of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The recognition comes after Syncron received a Bronze Stevie Award for the same category in 2020. Judges noted Syncron's improvement across every parameter, continued process development, and extensive employee training to ensure customer satisfaction as reasons for its elevation to the Silver award.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for:

customer service

contact center

business development

sales professionals

The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

"From our investments in R&D to the extensive training and support we provide our customer support team, everything we do at Syncron is driven by our mission to empower manufactures and distributors to capitalize fully on the world's new service economy," says Patrik Gäreskog, Vice President of Customer Services, Syncron. "To be recognized by The Stevie Awards is both an honor and a testament to the dedication our incredible customer support professionals put into their work every day."

More than 2,300 nominations were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Comments from judges' assessment of Syncron include:

"[Syncron's] focused services group and a dedicated support person as a technical lead for each customer is a gem as it ensures a personalized experience for customers (the "know your customers" mantra in action). The effectiveness of the chosen approaches is proved by a significant improvement in the resolution time and CSAT."

"You are already producing high cSAT-results, as well as some very solid resolution times, but on top of that - and I think this is even more important - you are setting up for future wins. You are aiming to provide a consistent experience across the customer journey and strive to make it as effortless as possible."

About Syncron

Syncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With our industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution portfolio. Syncron's offer encompasses leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on Syncron's Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, our solutions offer our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturers or distributor's business. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Syncron