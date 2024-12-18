Syncron Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts/MRO Industries

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, the leading provider of aftermarket service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions, announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Spare Parts/MRO Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment (#US51541424, December 2024).

Syncron was recognized for several strengths including its parts planning solutions with dynamic replenishment, probabilistic planning/forecasting, and end-to-end inventory optimization. The report states, "Syncron has a deep history in MRO/spare parts and has focused on this space. Its planning solutions reflect that accordingly." It also asserts, "Syncron's approach to integrate end-to-end planning is a holistic one. Use of AI 'agents' to monitor inventory and demand/supply networks presents an intriguing solution clients may consider for keeping inventory optimized and productive.

Unlike most supply chain planning players who accommodate spare parts/MRO capabilities, Syncron is focused exclusively on the aftermarket and combines breadth of functionality with depth of expertise around aftermarket operations and profitability. This specialization sets Syncron apart as a leader in helping customers navigate the complexities of aftermarket service and MRO planning.

"The aftermarket is increasingly emerging as a strategic priority and revenue growth driver in industries such as automotive, industrial, agriculture, construction, and mining, where sustainability and cost sensitivity are driving expectations for longer equipment lifespans—all of which require more spare parts, repairs, and services," said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron. "We are pleased to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report. We believe our position is a testament to our commitment to helping customers grow their aftermarket businesses and reflects our continued investment in our service lifecycle management platform."

A deep focus on MRO/spare parts planning

Syncron's SLM platform uses AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to plan and predict complex high value equipment service needs, maximizing availability and minimizing waste and emissions because of unnecessary or rushed orders. It supports highly variable demand patterns, creating predictability for OEMs and dealers in industries that face unpredictable or intermittent demand conditions, and helps them optimize their parts and service departments, grow customer satisfaction, and increase operational profitability.

Syncron's platform has been trusted by many industry leaders to enhance their service operations. Notable customers include Nissan, Caterpillar, Electrolux Professional, AGCO, and Daikin Industries Ltd., further demonstrating the platform's versatility and effectiveness across a range of industries.

Recently, Syncron announced that ATR, the world's number one regional aircraft manufacturer, selected its software to improve the reliability, accuracy, and consistency of its inventory management. Syncron's platform will help ATR better forecast the complex demand patterns for its aircraft parts and inventory.

About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and dealers capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty, and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services to its Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform, helping organizations differentiate themselves by delivering exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's leading brands trust Syncron, making the company the largest private global market leader in intelligent SaaS solutions for service lifecycle management. More information here: syncron.com.

