Sustainability-focused charity documentary to premiere at Manchester Film Festival

In partnership with Manchester-based Chief Productions, Pot of Gold is a sustainability-focused documentary that centres around the locally driven efforts of beekeepers in the mountains of Kashmir, Pakistan. It is the first foreign film ever shot in Azad Jammu & Kashmir - a misunderstood, historically rich and rarely visited region of Pakistan.

Taking audiences to the unseen valleys of Kashmir, Pot of Gold tells the heart-warming story of beekeeper Shakeel Ahmed Khan and his fellow beekeepers as they find themselves on the frontlines of environmental chaos following the most destructive monsoon the country has ever seen. As the impacts of climate change destabilise the region, Pot of Gold highlights the vulnerability and resilience of local communities, underscores the importance of local sustainability projects, and depicts the wisdom and resilience of the Kashmiri people.

Now in its tenth year, the BAFTA and BIFA qualifying Manchester Film Festival is taking place from the 14th - 23rd March and places a cultural spotlight on independent filmmakers to celebrate artistic excellence, inclusivity and innovation.

The film from Chief Productions and Human Appeal is produced, authored and co-directed by Billy Offland alongside co-director and director of photography Olivier Richomme. Colin Offland and Nate Camponi are executive producers, Alan Hamilton and James Cross are writers.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO, Human Appeal comments, "Committing this project to film with Chief has been an amazing experience, both to relay the stories of local communities and to highlight the importance of our relationship with nature through sustainable practices. All of our work at Human Appeal has the goal of improving the lives of vulnerable people, and we're delighted that Pot of Gold has been selected to premiere at the Manchester Film Festival. By bringing this compelling story to wider audiences and raising awareness of the ongoing climate crisis we have the opportunity to make positive change."

Colin Offland, CEO and Executive Producer, Chief Productions adds, "The Climate Crisis is already undoubtably one of the biggest threats to our planet and yet we rarely investigate the stories of those on the frontlines. Pot of Gold is a unique exploration that combines climate change's sometimes subtle but devastating effects with the resilience of those communities engaging in sustainable projects. It was a great privilege to be the first foreign production team welcomed into this region of Kashmir - although it brought its fair share of challenges. Both a challenge and a highlight was the creative way in which we chose to reenact elements of the story, with performances coming from willing and enthusiastic locals. We are also hugely grateful to the Manchester Film festival for recognising and bringing stories such as this – microcosmic in nature yet carry poignant and significant messages for us all – to the screen."

Credits

Exec Producer – Colin Offland

Producer – Billy Offland

Authored by – Billy Offland

Co-Directors – Olivier Richomme & Billy Offland

Director of Photography – Olivier Richomme

Written by – Alan Hamilton & James Cross

About Chief

Chief is an award-winning creative film production company proudly based in Manchester's Media City. Founded in 2002, Chief has grown to become one of the largest independent production companies in the country. Alongside its roster of 16 Directors working on films for globally recognised brands, Chief has a 10,000 sq.ft on site studio, production office and in-house post facilities.

https://www.chief.tv/

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk

