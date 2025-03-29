Human Appeal Mobilizes 13 thousand Food & Shelter Kits in Myanmar Earthquake response

MANCHESTER, England, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK humanitarian aid charity, Human Appeal, announced the launch of an emergency appeal 24 hours after a powerful 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar. The tragic earthquake has reportedly claimed over 1,600 lives with thousands more injured. Sadly, the death toll is expected to rise dramatically.

Prior Human Appeal Food Aid distribution Myanmar. (PRNewsfoto/Human Appeal)

An initial assessment by Human Appeal identified urgently needed food and non-food aid items. Human Appeal is mobilizing 13 thousand food & shelter kits as part of the immediate first phase of its relief efforts that will focus on areas in and around Mandalay, the epicentre of the quake and Myanmar's second largest city.

The quake struck without warning causing widespread destruction, loss of lives, and severe displacement. Thousands of families have lost their homes and essential livelihood resources, requiring urgent humanitarian assistance. Immediate intervention is crucial to prevent further suffering and address urgent needs such as food, shelter, clean water, medical aid, and psychosocial support.

As a 34-year-old charity, Human Appeal has years of prior experience delivering humanitarian aid to the Myanmar region with its long-standing relief efforts covering water and sanitation for thousands of families in neighbouring refugee camps who fled the conflict in Myanmar.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

