Surgical Robots Market to Surge from USD 11.1 Billion to USD 23.7 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% | MarketsandMarkets™

Market Segmentation by Offering

The surgical robots market is categorized into instruments & accessories, robotic systems, and services. In 2023, the instruments and accessories segment is projected to dominate the market. These components are essential for enhancing the functionality, precision, and flexibility of robotic surgical systems. They include specialized tools like forceps, scissors, and suturing devices, which are crucial for various minimally invasive procedures. The demand for these instruments is driven by their continuous need for replacement and upgrades due to wear and tear and advancements in technology.

Market Segmentation by Application

The surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, microsurgery, otological surgery, and others. General surgery is expected to hold the largest share in 2023 due to its broad application and the adaptability of robotic systems in various procedures. Robotic systems, such as the da Vinci Surgical System, provide enhanced precision, control, and visibility, contributing to improved patient outcomes and faster recovery, thus sustaining the demand for robotic systems in general surgery.

Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and clinics are anticipated to be the largest end users of surgical robots in 2023. These facilities are major adopters due to their need for advanced surgical technologies that improve precision, expedite patient recovery, and reduce risks associated with complex procedures. Hospitals and clinics have invested heavily in robotic systems to leverage their benefits and cost-effectiveness, driven by their existing infrastructure, skilled staff, and financial resources.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America is expected to lead the surgical robots market in both market share and CAGR. The region's dominance is attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high acceptance of cutting-edge technology, and substantial investment in healthcare innovation. Major medical device companies involved in the development and commercialization of surgical robots are based in North America, and the region's favorable reimbursement policies and robust regulatory environment further support its market leadership.

Key Market Players

Key players in the surgical robots market include Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith+Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), CMR Surgical (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Renishaw Plc (UK), Avateramedical GmbH (Germany), Brainlab AG (Germany), Think Surgical (US), Medicaroid Corporation (Japan), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Corin Group (UK), Ecential Robotics (France), Titan Medical, Inc. (Canada), TINAVI Medical (China), Monteris (US), Microsure (Netherlands), Medical Microinstruments (US), Momentis Innovative Surgery (Israel), Distalmotion (Switzerland), and Novus Arge (Turkey). These companies are expanding their market presence through strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and market expansion.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical is a prominent player known for its robotic-assisted surgical systems, including the da Vinci system, which was the first FDA-cleared robotic system for laparoscopic surgery in 2000. The da Vinci system is versatile, supporting procedures such as prostatectomy, hysterectomy, and hernia repair. The company's products are distributed through direct sales channels in the US and Europe. As of 2023, approximately 659 da Vinci systems were under operating lease arrangements, with 355 on usage-based leases. In India, over 800 robotically assisted surgeons and more than 100 da Vinci systems are operational in major private and public institutions.

Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation, a leading medical device company, operates across three main segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. It offers a wide range of products, including implants, surgical instruments, and navigation systems. The company entered the surgical robots market through its acquisition of MAKO Surgical in 2013. Stryker's surgical robots are part of its Orthopaedics and Spine segment. With 30 manufacturing facilities globally, Stryker maintains a strong presence in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Latin America.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc ranks third in the surgical robots market. The company, formed after the 2015 acquisition of Covidien plc, provides a broad spectrum of medical devices across various segments, including Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. The Surgical Innovations segment, part of its Medical Surgical division, includes surgical robots. Medtronic operates in over 150 countries, serving hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions globally.

