Cybersecurity Market worth $351.92 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 227.59 billion in 2025 to USD 351.92 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The surge of cyber threats and the rapid shift to the cloud continue to increase growth in the Cybersecurity Market. Advanced threats such as ransomware, supply chain attacks, and zero-day vulnerabilities target critical infrastructure, pushing organizations to invest in preventative security for essential IT environments. The shift to the cloud has also increased the attack surface across digital environments and pushed the need to adopt better cloud-native security solutions, identity access management, and data protection strategies.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Solution Type, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Cybersecurity Market are IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (Israel), Trellix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Rapid7 (US), Google (US), Cloudflare (US), Proofpoint (US), F5 (US), Gen Digital (US), CrowdStrike (US), CY4GATE (Italy), Broadcom (US), SentinelOne (US), OpenText (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), CyberArk (US), Zscaler (US), NETSCOUT (US), Dell Technologies (US), Netskope (US), Okta (US), Akamai (US), HPE (US), Atos (France), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Commvault (US), Zebra Technologies (US), F Secure (Finland), Imperva (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), Allegion (US), Arista (US), Databricks (US), Snowflake (US), Qualys (US), Forcepoint (US), McAfee (US), Sophos (UK), Nozomi Networks (US), Illumio (US), Seclore (US), Varonis (US), Tenable (US), Yubico (US), Fastly (US), and Trustwave (US)

Based on solution type, the log management & SIEM segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The log management & SIEM segment is mainly fueled by the increasing complexity of the IT infrastructure and the explosive growth of security data generated by devices, applications, and clouds. Enterprises heavily invest in SIEM systems to normalize log accumulation, achieve regulatory conformity, and identify advanced threats using real-time correlation and analytics. With the machine learning integrated modern SIEM tools, security teams are automating the process of alerting and investigation, significantly decreasing dwell time. The growing ransomware attacks, malicious insiders, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) have only expedited the need for SIEM solutions with enhanced threat intelligence and behavioral analytics. More recent developments focus on bringing Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities to SIEM to support quicker remediation. Strict compliance requirements are specially making the segment popular among industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government.

By security type, the network security segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Network security is the largest segment of the Cybersecurity Market because enterprises are more interested in real-time protection of their distributed and hybrid infrastructures. Edge computing, remote work, and cloud-hosted applications have significantly increased the attack surface area, requiring a high-level network-based defense. Organizations are focusing more on the implementation of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), network access control (NAC), and secure web gateways to protect internal as well as external traffic. The current trends of adopting Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures signify a move toward more dynamic and identity-based controls over traffic. Telecommunication companies and other extensive IT corporations are improving their network security systems to protect themselves against increased DDoS attacks and supply chain risks. Moreover, the escalation of geopolitical tensions and the use of state resources to launch cyberattacks have made governments and the owners of critical infrastructure invest significant funds in improving their network security postures on-premises and in cloud environments.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Cybersecurity Market in Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate, driven by the high rate of digital transformation, the sophistication of cyberattacks, and the escalating focus on national cybersecurity policies. India, China, Japan, and Australia are some countries that are extensively investing in cybersecurity systems to accommodate the growth of digital economies and the defense of critical infrastructures. Ransomware and phishing attacks are increasing drastically in the region, especially in the BFSI, health care, and manufacturing sectors. With the development of 5G deployment and innovative city projects, secure scale and effective security solutions are soaring. The regulatory trends, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India and the stricter data localization regulations in China, force organizations to spend on data security, identity access management, and endpoint protection. Global vendors, such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, CrowdStrike, Trend Micro, and Check Point, are establishing their presence in the region by opening regional offices, partnering, and offering managed security services. Regulatory pressure drives investment in IAM, endpoint protection, and cloud security, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India and data security regulations in China. The increase in the establishment of cybersecurity centers and regional threat intelligence centers further enhances the cyber defense position in the region.

Top Key Companies in Cybersecurity Market:

