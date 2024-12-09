Surgical Gloves Market Size Estimated to be Worth US$ 7.43 Billion by 2031, Growing at 10.30% CAGR: The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global surgical gloves market was valued at US$ 2.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7.43 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.30% in 2023–2031 is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing number of surgeries worldwide.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The surgical gloves market is analyzed on the basis of material, form, usage, distribution channel, and end users.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including product manufacturers, physicians, patients, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Number of Surgeries Worldwide: Surgical gloves block and prevent the transmission of diseases/contamination between surgeons and patients during surgical procedures. As per the British Journal of Surgery, published in May 2019 , the average number of older people undergoing surgeries increased to 54.2 in 2015 from 47.5 years in 1999. Moreover, by 2030, more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years or older will undergo surgical procedures yearly. The rise in the number of surgical procedures is likely to favor the market's growth during the forecast period.



Rising Cases of Healthcare-Associated Infections: An infection contracted in any healthcare facility, such as a hospital, is termed a healthcare-associated infection (HAI). HAI is the most common unit in intensive care units. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on any given day, about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. Among acute care hospitals, there were significant decreases observed for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (16%), central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) (13%), C. difficile infection (CDI) (13%), CAUTI (11%), and ventilator-associated events (VAE) (5%) between 2022 and 2023. Surgical site infections (SSIs) following abdominal hysterectomy increased by 8%, and colon surgery did not change compared to 2022 standardized infection ratios (SIRs).



Geographic Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.29 billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 7.43 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.30% From 2023 to 2031 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

Based on raw material, the surgical gloves market is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and polyisoprene gloves. The latex gloves segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By form, the surgical gloves market is categorized into powdered and powdered free. The powdered free segment led the market in 2023.

In terms of usage, the surgical gloves market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. In 2023, the disposable segment dominated the market with a larger share.

Based on distribution channel, the surgical gloves market is divided into retail, medical store, and online. The retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the surgical gloves market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment led the market in 2023.

The surgical gloves market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the surgical gloves market include Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc, HENRY SCHEIN , INC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd), and Barber Healthcare Limited.

Conclusion

The surgical gloves market is a dynamic sector poised for sustained growth, driven by ongoing advancements in healthcare practices and rising global health awareness. The increasing frequency of surgical procedures and a heightened emphasis on infection control in medical facilities. The shift toward nitrile gloves is particularly notable, as they offer superior protection and reduce the risk of latex allergies, making them the preferred choice for many healthcare professionals. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the adoption of personal protective equipment, including surgical gloves, highlighting their critical role in safeguarding healthcare workers and patients. Furthermore, emerging markets in Asia Pacific and South Africa present significant growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves. Overall, the surgical gloves market is expected to evolve with innovations that enhance safety, comfort, and effectiveness.

Segments Covered





By Raw Material





• Latex Gloves



• Nitrile Gloves



• Vinyl Gloves



• Neoprene Gloves



• Polyisoprene Gloves

By Form





• Powdered



• Powdered Free

By Usage





• Disposable



• Reusable

By Distribution Channel





• Retail



• Medical Store



• Online

