High-Speed Cable Market Size to Reach USD 24.99 billion in 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 10.2%, | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global high-speed cables market is observing significant growth owing to the growing deployment of data centers and rising investments in enterprise IT infrastructure.

The high-speed cables market is expected to reach US$12.90 billion by 2024 from US$24.99 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2025-2031. The demand for high-performance, reasonably priced data center interconnects has increased as cloud services grow at a never-before-seen rate. High-speed cables have become more widely used as a result of this.

High-speed cables such as DAC and AOC offer a direct physical layer connection between two ports utilizing twin-axial cables, guaranteeing signal integrity across predetermined lengths without the use of active optical components, in contrast to optical interconnects that rely on optical modules for signal conversion. The electronics, automotive, communication, and networking industries are continuously evolving by innovating their product offerings to support high speed data transfer.

Thus, a rising demand for high speed cables to facilitate easy connectivity is propelling the market growth. Automotive manufacturers are installing more electronic and infotainment systems in vehicles to provide high connectivity.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the High Speed Cables are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Rising Investments in Enterprise IT Infrastructure:

Rising enterprise IT infrastructure investments are directly fueling demand for high-speed interconnects such as AECs (Active Electrical Cables), AOCs (Active Optical Cables), and DACs (Direct Attach Copper). The need for quicker, more dependable, and more efficient data transfer across servers, switches, and storage systems has increased as businesses update their data centers and implement cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, hybrid cloud, and AI/ML workloads. As businesses grow to 25G, 100G, and 400G Ethernet infrastructures, these high-speed cables are crucial for providing the low-latency and high-throughput connectivity needed by today's enterprise applications. For instance, over 40% of larger enterprises will adopt edge computing as part of their IT infrastructure by 2025, as it enables real-time analytics for smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial IoT.

Developments in 5G Network Services:

Passive DACs, which are basically premium copper wires without any embedded electronics, are far less expensive than the cables due to these components. Advanced chipsets in AECs and VCSEL lasers in AOCs add a premium that can increase the cost by at least two to five times. DACs are frequently utilized in 5G networks for short-range connections that occur in the same area, such as O-RAN cell sites and edge data centers. These cables support high-speed data transport with low latency and power consumption. For instance, passive QSFP28 DACs are appropriate for in-cabinet direct connections since they can support 100 Gb/s, while SFP28 DACs can support 25 Gb/s. The dense cells and high traffic of 5G networks necessitate backhaul connections capable of handling hundreds of gigabits. This necessitates greater speed Ethernet connections, such as 400G or greater. DACs are essential in order to facilitate these high-speed Ethernet connections across short distances and guarantee effective data transfer between network devices. The lowest power consumption per port is also provided by passive DACs, which use between 91% and 97% less power per port than fiber cabling with independent transceivers. The volume of short-reach server network access connections quickly mounts up.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into DAC, PCLe, SAS, AEC, ACC, AOC, and others. The RF AOC segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Based on application, the high speed cable market is segmented into switch-to-switch interconnect, switch-to-server interconnect, server-to-server interconnect, and server-to-storage interconnect. The switch to switch Interconnect segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The High Speed Cables market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the high speed cables market include Amphenol Corporation, Axon Cable SAS, Molex LLC, Volex PLC, NVIDIA CORPORATION, Samtec INC, Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity Corporation, Edge Optical Solutions, and JPC Connectivity.

Trending Topics: AI-Driven Infrastructure Expansion, Advancements in High-Speed Connectivity Standards, Smart Infrastructure and IoT Integration, Automotive Data Cables, among others.

Global Headlines on High Speed Cables

'Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS) and Semtech Introduce 1.6T Active Copper Cable at OFC 2025'

'Molex Launches PCIe Cable Connection System for Open Compute Project Servers'

Conclusion

There is a high need for intra-rack and inter-rack connections in data centers. High-speed cables are ideal for these conditions as they provide fast connectivity with less than 0.1W of power usage and heat generation. The cooling demand on data center air conditioning systems is decreased by this efficiency. Furthermore, a crucial benefit of high speed cables is their longevity, which reduces the possibility of failures in high-density environments as they are less vulnerable to bending or other physical stressors.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

