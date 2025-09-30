Public Cloud Market is Projected to Reach US$2312.60 Million by 2031; with CAGR of 17.7% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the public cloud market is observing significant growth owing to growing hybrid and multi-cloud environments and increasing demand for cost optimization and pay-as-you-go models.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Public cloud market generally comprises a vast array of services, enterprise sizes, and end uses, which are expected to register strength during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including solution providers, system integrators, and end users —with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the Public cloud market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000170

Overview of Report Findings

1. Cost Optimization and Pay-as-You-Go Models: Cost optimization allows organizations to pay only for their resources, giving a flexible and economical method to manage IT spending. Businesses with varying workloads or seasonal surges in activity would especially benefit from the ability to adjust their resource use up or down in response to real-time demand. This adaptability aids in avoiding the problems associated with overprovisioning, in which businesses spend more money than they require. Furthermore, the pay-as-you-go model fosters innovation by allowing both startups and well-established businesses to test and implement new applications without being constrained by significant upfront expenses or long-term commitments. Businesses are therefore able to react quickly to opportunities and changes in the public cloud market, strengthening their competitive edge while preserving cost effectiveness.

2. Growing Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments: In order to strike a compromise between the advantages of public cloud scalability and the need for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation, organizations are increasingly implementing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. Companies can improve security, minimize vendor lock-in, and optimize workloads by integrating public cloud services with on-premises or private cloud infrastructure. The main drivers of this trend are the desire to use best-of-breed solutions from several providers and the demand for more flexibility and control over IT systems. The use of hybrid and multi-cloud computing is anticipated to increase further as businesses prioritize resilience and agility in their digital transformation initiatives.

3. Proliferation of AI, ML, and Automation: The broad use of automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is a significant trend influencing the public cloud market. Businesses are able to automate repetitive activities, improve cybersecurity, and create individualized client experiences due to cloud providers' growing integration of AI/ML capabilities into their platforms. AI and ML already account for more than 40% of digital investments, demonstrating their increasing significance in fostering innovation and improving operational effectiveness. As businesses look to use intelligent automation to stay competitive and meet changing market demands, this trend is predicted to pick up speed.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Public cloud market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000170

Market Segmentation

• Based on services, the Public cloud market is segmented into Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The market is categorized into the large enterprise and SMEs based on enterprise size. The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, hospitality and retail, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and others based on end use. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Public cloud market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu Global, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, and VMware.

A few major companies operating in the Public cloud market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu Global, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, and VMware. Trending Topics: Cloud Compliance Market, Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market, Distributed Cloud Market, among others

Global Headlines on Public cloud market

• Microsoft has introduced new cloud services for European governments in order to comply with EU regulations and protect data sovereignty. The Sovereign Public Cloud guarantees that European data stays local and is only accessible by EU personnel.

• SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: a game-changing, flexible ERP solution designed to meet the unique challenges of emerging businesses. This cloud-based platform streamlines operations and empowers startups to innovate and scale without limits, offering a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market.

Get Premium Copy of Public cloud market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000170

Conclusion

Digital-first initiatives are becoming more and more popular in both the public and corporate sectors. Cloud platforms ' agility, scalability, and cost effectiveness make modern application development, real-time analytics, and remote work possible. Public cloud demand is increasing rapidly as businesses move away from outdated systems and embrace the cloud's flexible basis for innovation and operational resiliency. In addition, the adoption of public clouds is also significantly influenced by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT). These technologies need a lot of storage and processing power, which public cloud platforms can supply effectively and affordably. Businesses may analyze massive datasets, automate processes, and extract valuable insights by using the specific tools and frameworks that cloud providers offer to make the development and deployment of AI/ML models easier.

Furthermore, sustainability has become a prominent trend in the public cloud industry, and major providers are investing in green cloud initiatives to lessen their environmental impact. Businesses like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are investing in renewable energy, maximizing data center efficiency, and committing to carbon-neutral or carbon-negative operations. Growing legal obligations, stakeholder expectations, and the understanding that eco-friendly business practices may improve a brand's reputation and foster customer loyalty are the main drivers of this emphasis on sustainability. Demand for sustainable cloud solutions is predicted to increase as businesses look to match their IT strategy with more general environmental objectives.

Trending Related Reports:

• Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share, Growth, Scope & Trend Analysis 2031

• Cloud Native Storge Market Growth Opportunities by 2031

• Cloud Monitoring Market 2031 | Size, Share, Growth Analysis

• Cloud FinOps Market Growth & Scope Report | Size & Forecast 2031

• Cloud Compliance Market Report | Growth & Size Analysis by 2031

• Cloud Backup Market Analysis Report By Size, Share, Growth 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg