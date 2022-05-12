Surgical ENT Device Market to be Worth $11.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical ENT devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of hearing loss, increasing uptake of surgeries for the treatment of ENT disorders, and the availability of advanced surgical devices are certain factors positively impacting the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of product, the radiofrequency handpieces segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The sinus balloon dilation devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for devices.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as a large patient population and developments in healthcare infrastructure, leading to the high demand for ENT surgeries and associated devices.

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market is consolidated with a few large and multiple medium and small players. The majority of manufacturers have suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for devices. However, players are witnessing recovery amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

Read 120 page market research report, "Surgical ENT Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Radiofrequency Handpieces, Sinus Balloon Dilation Devices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Surgical ENT Device Market Growth & Trends

Traditionally existing surgical procedures are slowly being replaced by minimally invasive surgeries in most advanced countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Surgical ENT devices for minimally invasive procedures are dominated by companies such as Karl Storz, which offer HD video rhino-laryngoscope that can be used for visualization of the nose, pharynx, and larynx in HD image quality.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy. It adversely affected operational goals and long-term projections of businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on healthcare providers and caused the cancelation or postponement of various examinations and procedures. The number of elective procedures has decreased, which has also affected the sales of ENT medical devices.

In the worst-hit months of 2020, mass closure of ENT clinics and termination of elective surgical procedures in hospitals drove down sales of ENT medical devices. For instance, Olympus Corporation's revenue decreased by 21.7% in the first quarter of 2020 due to a decrease in revenue from all businesses with factors such as restrictions on sales promotion activities. Surgeries across most emerging markets, including Latin America and India, remained very low during the pandemic.

Surgical ENT Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical ENT devices market based on product and region:

Surgical ENT Device Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Radiofrequency Handpieces

Sinus Stents

Powered Surgical Instruments

Rigid Endoscopes

Laryngoscopes



Rhinoscopes



Otological Endoscopes

Sinus Balloon Dilation Devices

Otological Drill Burrs

ENT Hand Instruments

Tympanostomy Tubes

Nasal Packing Devices

Surgical ENT Device Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Surgical ENT Device Market

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

ZEISS Group

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

HOYA Corporation

Sonova

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.