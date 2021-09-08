Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size Worth $2.57 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical drainage devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of this market is catapulted by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the need to curb healthcare expenditure, and the additional benefits associated with surgical drain devices. The majority of the time, these devices are used for the prevention of fluid accumulation and in post-surgical treatment & care.
Key Insights & Findings:
- Active surgical devices are expected to gain considerable market share owing to their increasing usage in surgeries
- With a wide range of passive surgical drain devices being available in the market, product penetration is high, fetching them an adequate share in the market
- With an increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis, orthopedics application is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Cardiothoracic application is expected to be the largest segment due to the global rise in cardiovascular diseases and the number of surgeries being performed
- North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the local presence of dominant players in the surgical drainage devices market and availability of sophisticated infrastructure as well as the existence of healthcare reforms to curb the incidence of chronic diseases
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to the change in various healthcare reforms and the development of new medically advanced technologies
Read 93 page market research report, "Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Active, Passive), By Application (Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedics), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
With the escalating number of diseases that require surgical intervention, these devices are now being used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Active surgical drain devices make use of negative pressure or vacuum to remove fluid buildup and are preferred over conventional passive drain devices as they help in healing the wound quickly.
Drainage devices are used in cardiothoracic surgeries, neurosurgical procedures, orthopedic surgeries, and abdominal surgeries among others. The global rise in musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis has resulted in an increase in the number of surgeries being performed, which has further led to an increase in the adoption of these devices.
The North American region accounted for the largest market share due to technologically advanced medical infrastructure and the successful integration of ambulatory health services in its healthcare system. Emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil are also expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to their developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced medical technology to curb chronic diseases.
Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drainage devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
- Surgical Drainage Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Active
- Jackson-Pratt Drain
- Hemovac Drain
- Blake Drain
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
- Redivac Drain
- EVD & Lumbar Drain
- Chest Tube
- Others
- Passive
- Penrose Drain
- Others
- Surgical Drainage Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries
- Neurosurgical Procedures
- Abdominal Surgery
- Orthopedics
- Others
- Surgical Drainage Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Surgical Drainage Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
List of Key Players of the Surgical Drainage Devices Market
- Acelity
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Cardinal Health
- Medtronic
- Cook Medical
- Stryker
