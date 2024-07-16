Surge in Collectibles Demand Expected from 2024: Collectibles Industry Valued at $622.4 Billion with 9.2% Annual Growth: Report by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report - "Collectibles Market Report, 2024–2034" published this month offers completely redesigned research scope and all data and insights revised. 30 Focussed Reports have been published by Market Decipher focussing on separate collectible products with global as well as country level analysis. Separate report on Global Collectibles Market has also been published covering all products and sales channel into one single research report.

This is the 14th Updated Version of the report by Market Decipher in 6 Years.

The Collectibles market size is estimated at $622.4 billion in 2024. Separate reports are published covering Coins Collectibles Market, Militaria Collectibles Market, Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market, Luxury Collectibles Market, Toy Collectibles Market, Action Figure Collectibles Market, Art NFT Collectibles Market, Art Deco Collectibles Market. Online sales are taking a huge leap in the industry of collectibles, art, and antiques of all categories.

"Luxury Products market is slowly blending with the collectibles industry with luxury product customers opting for aesthetic value along with premium brand value. High quality newly manufactured products with no historical connection or memorabilia value are also entering as collectibles, especially in the figurines market. Technological advancements in authentication methods are improving the verification of collectibles, ensuring their authenticity. AI and machine learning technologies are increasingly being implemented in this category to detect forgery and also to keep the authenticity of high value items."

- Gauri Garale (Collectibles Research Analyst at Market Decipher)

Following products have been covered in the report and separate report on each product can be purchased on request.

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Top players in the Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market are The Topps Company, Inc. (Topps), Futera Limited, The Upper Deck Company, Leaf Trading Cards, Panini S.P.A., Fanatics, Inc., Press Pass, Collectibles (Ppc), Tristar Productions, Inc., Gameday Sports &Amp; Memorabilia, Bench Warmer, 757 Sports Collectibles, Sportscollectibles.Com, Rittenhouse Archives Ltd., Olx Global Bv.

Industry Segmentation for Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market NFT Sports Collectible Type (Image NFTs, Video NFTs, Other NFTs); Sports memorabilia Market by Type (Figurines (Bobble Head and Statues), Hats And Caps, Jersey, Clothing And Uniform (Jersey and Sneakers), Flags And Banners Bats (All Types), Balls (All Types), Prints And Posters, Other Sports Equipment); Sports memorabilia Market by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); NFT Sports collectibles by sports (Cricket, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer/Football, Hockey, Tennis, Cycling, Boxing, Auto Racing, Others); Sports Trading Cards Market by Type (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel (Licensed Sellers, Specialized Collectibles Web Portals, Online Shopping Websites, Offline Retails).

Get Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market Research Report: Sports Memorabilia Collectible Market

Sports Trading Cards Market

Top players in Sports Trading Cards Market are Futera, Leaf Trading cards, Panini SPA, Topps., Upper Deck Company, Tristar Productions, Bowman Gum Company, Ace Authentic, Wonder Bread, Donruss.

Industry Segmentation for Sports Trading Cards Market by Age Group Analysis (Teenager, Adult); Type Analysis (Physical Cards, NFT Cards); Card Type Analysis (Character Card, Image Card, Autograph Card, Others); Sales Channel Analysis (Licensed Collectible Manufacturers, Specialized Collectibles Marketplace, E-commerce Portals, Offline Retail, and Auction Houses).

Get Sports Trading Cards Market Research Report: Sports Trading Cards Market

Coin & Currency Collectibles Market

Top players for Coin & Currency Collectibles Market are Heritage Auctions, Newman Numismatic Portal, NumisBids, LLC, CoinNews, The United States Mint, Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), NGC (Numismatic Guarantee Corporation), Great Collections, American Numismatic Association (ANA), Mint Errors, Great American Coin Company, Mount Vernon Coin Company.

Industry Segmentation for Coin & Currency Collectibles Market By Type (Hobbyist & Investor); By Theme (Country Collection, Geo-Political Collection, Period Collection, Variety Collection, Others); By Coin Grading (Uncirculated (60 – 70), Almost Uncirculated (50 – 58), Extremely Fine (40 - 45), Very Fine (20 – 35), Fine (12 - 15), Others (1 – 10)); By Distribution Channel (Online, E-commerce Portal, Offline, Specialty Stores).

Get Coin & Currency Collectibles Market Research Report: Coin & Currency Collectibles Market

Toy Collectibles Market

Top players for Toy collectibles Market are Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, HASBRO, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc., FUNKO, Spin Master, WOWEE, MOOSE, Storm Collectibles, National Entertainment Collectibles, Happy Worker Inc, JADA Toys Inc.

Industry Segmentation for Toys and Games Collectibles Market by Type (Collectible Toys (Collectible Dolls, Bobble-Head, Action Figure, Other Figurines, Other Collectibles), Collectibles Games); Buyer Type Analysis (Kids, Adults); Sales Channel Analysis (Licensed Collectible Manufacturers, Specialized Collectibles Marketplace, E-commerce Portals, Offline Retail, and Auction Houses).

Get Toy Collectibles Market Research Report: Toy Collectibles Market

Separate report on complete Toy Market is also available on request.

Recent Developments in Collectibles Industry

In June 2024 , The Upper Deck Company, a global leader in entertainment and sports trading cards, games, and collectibles, has announced an expansion of its entertainment portfolio through a partnership with Warner Bros.

, The Upper Deck Company, a global leader in entertainment and sports trading cards, games, and collectibles, has announced an expansion of its entertainment portfolio through a partnership with Warner Bros. In June 2024 , The NHL and Fanatics have introduced new jerseys for the 2024-25 season, featuring refreshed designs and cutting-edge elements for every team.

, The NHL and Fanatics have introduced new jerseys for the 2024-25 season, featuring refreshed designs and cutting-edge elements for every team. In June 2024 , Mattel, Inc. has partnered up with Universal Pictures and Academy Award-winning producer/screenwriter Akiva Goldsman , under his Weed Road banner, to create Monster High, a live-action theatrical film. This film will feature an original story inspired by the popular fashion dolls reimagined as the offspring of legendary monsters.

, Mattel, Inc. has partnered up with Universal Pictures and Academy Award-winning producer/screenwriter , under his Weed Road banner, to create Monster High, a live-action theatrical film. This film will feature an original story inspired by the popular fashion dolls reimagined as the offspring of legendary monsters. In March 2024 , Certified Collectibles Group, a leading authority in the authentication and grading of collectibles, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire James Spence Authentication, a premier autograph authentication firm. This merger will offer collectors and dealers a streamlined process for authenticating, grading, and encapsulating autographed collectibles by top experts.

, Certified Collectibles Group, a leading authority in the authentication and grading of collectibles, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire James Spence Authentication, a premier autograph authentication firm. This merger will offer collectors and dealers a streamlined process for authenticating, grading, and encapsulating autographed collectibles by top experts. In December 2023 , eBay entered a commercial agreement with COMC, a leader in sports trading cards, aiming to grow the trading card hobby and provide innovative solutions for sellers and collectors.

, eBay entered a commercial agreement with COMC, a leader in sports trading cards, aiming to grow the trading card hobby and provide innovative solutions for sellers and collectors. In September 2023 , Funko has partnered with Marvel to launch a new line of NFT collectibles, combining beloved Marvel characters with the growing digital collectibles market.

Market Data at a Glance (Selected Products)

Collectibles industry is very complex in nature when considering the market scope due to cross sectional merge of categories. Therefore, Market Decipher suggests the readers to consider the shared market data only with proper market definition from the Market Decipher Report. Our 400+ pages report offers detailed analysis on each product market definition/coverage and statistics with forecast till 2034.

Product Revenue in 2034 CAGR Sports Memorabilia $ 61.62 Billion 15.6 % Toy Collectible $ 40.1 Billion 5.2 % Action Figurines $ 18.62 Billion 4.2 % Trading Cards $ 48.21 Billion 11.0 % Sneaker Resale $ 52.64 Billion 16.4 %

Other Growing Markets in Collectibles Industry:

Toy Car Market

Luxury Watch Market

Jewellery Collectibles Market

Hollowware and Flatware Collectibles Market

Europe Collectibles Market

Collectibles Trading Resale Market

US Trading Cards Market

Need custom report focussed on specific product category or country/region? Share your requirements through the "Sample Request" Form and we will contact you on your email.

