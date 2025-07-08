Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market worth $58.42 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Supply Chain Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 38.51 billion in 2025 to USD 58.42 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increasing complexity of global commerce, along with the growth in eCommerce use, is driving organizations to deploy flexible supply chain management solutions capable of handling dynamic inventory levels, real-time order processing, and cross-border transportation. These platforms provide centralized visibility, ensure regulatory compliance, and support last-mile delivery tracking, enabling businesses to meet rising online consumer demand while navigating international supply networks. As a result, companies can maintain operational efficiency, minimize disruptions, and achieve timely fulfillment across domestic and global markets.

Scope Of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Supply Chain Management Market include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Descartes (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Logility (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Blue Yonder (US), Körber (Germany), Coupa (US), Epicor (US), OMP (Belgium), E2open (US), JAGGAER (US), Zycus (US), GEP (US), o9 Solutions (US). Generix (France), ValuTrack Corporation (US), Tive (US), Freightify (Singapore), Lobb (India), Kale Logistics Solutions (India), Advantive (US), and Exiger (US).

Based on offering, the software segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The software segment holds the largest market share within the offering segment of the SCM Market due to its critical role in automating and optimizing end-to-end supply chain operations. By enabling seamless execution of procurement, sourcing, production, and logistics, the software enhances overall operational efficiency. Its adaptability across industries, combined with features such as supplier relationship management, inventory control, and warehouse optimization, makes it indispensable for modern enterprises. The rising shift toward SaaS-based models, growing online commerce, and advancements in business intelligence further drive adoption. Moreover, faster deployments, improved decision-making, reduced operational costs, and enhanced scalability position SCM software as a foundational tool for enterprises aiming to achieve streamlined, resilient, and data-driven supply chain ecosystems.

By organization size, SMEs account for the highest market growth during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to grow the fastest in the Supply Chain Management Market due to their increasing adoption of flexible, cost-effective cloud-based solutions. With limited capital and technical resources, SMEs prefer the pay-as-you-go deployment model to efficiently manage IT infrastructure and scale operations based on business needs. Intense competition from larger enterprises pushes SMEs to adopt SCM tools that enhance responsiveness, streamline decision-making, and boost productivity. The growing need to safeguard customer data, reduce operational costs, and improve supply chain visibility further accelerates adoption. SCM solutions offer SMEs the agility to adapt quickly, gain real-time insights, and remain competitive, positioning them as a high-growth segment within the overall SCM Market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the fastest supply chain management (SCM) market growth due to its unique combination of rapid digital change, complicated trade networks, and rising eCommerce. The region is adopting IoT technologies—such as RFID sensors and real-time tracking systems—to enhance visibility and decision-making across fragmented and intermediary-rich supply chains. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions among logistics and SCM companies are hastening regional digitization. For example, E2open's acquisition of BluJay Solutions has expanded its global reach and deepened transportation and trade compliance capabilities, strengthening SCM infrastructure across Asia Pacific. The internet and smartphone penetration surge has further empowered platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon, while the increasing short-sea shipping demands robust SCM systems. These factors collectively drive widespread software and service adoption in the region.

Top Key Companies in Supply Chain Management Market:

Major vendors in the global SCM Market include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Descartes (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Logility (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Blue Yonder (US), Körber (Germany), Coupa (US), Epicor (US), OMP (Belgium), E2open (US), JAGGAER (US), Zycus (US), GEP (US), o9 Solutions (US), Generix (France), ValuTrack Corporation (US), Tive (US), Freightify (Singapore), Lobb (India), Kale Logistics Solutions (India), Advantive (US), and Exiger (US).

