Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market Worth $28.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supplements & nutrition packaging market size is expected to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing focus on branding among nutrition supplement players, rising number of contract packaging services, and increasing awareness related to labelling are key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, primary packaging held the largest revenue share by type, owing to rising consumption of powdered supplements and sports and energy drinks as well as increasing demand for stand-up pouches

Plastic held the largest revenue share in 2018 in terms of material owing to increasing utilization of plastics in packing nutrition supplements. Plastics are used in the manufacturing of bottles, stand-up pouches, and sachets

By formulation, the powder segment accounted for a major revenue share of nearly 46.0% in the global market in 2018. Rise in consumption of powdered supplements such as amino acid powders and protein powders majorly contributes to the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific held the dominant revenue share in 2018, due to high consumption of dietary supplements in the region and presence of a large number of contract manufacturing hubs, especially in countries such as India and China

Key players in this space include SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.; Alpha Packaging, Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; BALL CORPORATION.; Gerresheimer AG; and Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Material (Glass, Plastic), By Formulation (Tablets, Powder, Pills & Capsules), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/supplements-nutrition-packaging-market

Moreover, recent advancements in designs are expected to boost market growth. Recent advancements in packaging include smart packaging, non-destructive inspection methods, printing techniques, software systems and interfaces, automation architecture, and application of robotics and types of machinery. These techniques are focused on protecting brand image against counterfeiting activities. These techniques include unique fingerprint, anti-diversion codes, hologram-enabled authentication, and invisible inks.

Growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases is anticipated to increase demand for nutrition supplements among patients, which would in turn propel demand for various packing solutions. According to data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2015, about 46 million Indian women suffer from osteoporosis and the number is expected to increase during the assessment period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global supplements & nutrition packaging market on the basis of type, material, formulation, and region:

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Primary



Bottles and Jars





Tins and Cans





Stand-up Pouches





Sachets and Other Pouches





Blisters and Strips





Rigid Papers



Secondary and Tertiary



Paperboard





Flexible Paper/Plastic/Metal

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Glass



Plastic



PET





HDPE





PP





Others



Metal



Paper and Cardboard

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Tablets



Pills and Capsules



Powder



Soft gels



Liquids

Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





Italy





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Contract Research Organization Market – The major factor for market growth in this industry is the increase of demand in the market by pharmaceutical companies for outsourcing of research and development activities.

The major factor for market growth in this industry is the increase of demand in the market by pharmaceutical companies for outsourcing of research and development activities. Genetic Analysis Services Market – There is an upsurge in demand of gene expression technology due to increasing prevalence rate of life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Alzheimer's, ITP and others. Additionally, technological advancements in the field of genomics are also expected to fuel growth of this market in the forecast period.

There is an upsurge in demand of gene expression technology due to increasing prevalence rate of life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Alzheimer's, ITP and others. Additionally, technological advancements in the field of genomics are also expected to fuel growth of this market in the forecast period. Artemisinin Market – Artemisinin market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its increasing application scope in pharmaceutical industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.