Sugar-free Confectionery Market Size Worth $2.81 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sugar-free confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness regarding health and wellness among millennials as a result of an increasing number of advertising campaigns aimed at fitness improvement is expected to increase spending on sugar-free confectionery. Furthermore, rising concerns over dental problems resulted from excess consumption of conventional candies are expected to compel the buyers to purchase alternative confectionery products, which lower the existence of oral health problems.

New manufacturing processes have been a major factor contributing to the market growth. In July 2020, Mondelez International, Inc. patented a process for manufacturing chocolate confectionery using soluble corn fiber to reduce the sugar and calorie content. This is expected to cut down the sugar content by over 50%. Along with this, it does not alter the composition of the chocolate significantly.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, chocolate confectionery accounted for the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2019. The popularity of chocolate, along with the adverse effects of sugar on the physique, has led to the popularity of chocolate confectionery

Based on the distribution channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. This is attributed to the one-stop shopping experience these channels offer to their customers

The online and D2C segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The major advantage associated with the channel is that it offers the manufacturers an opportunity to break the physical barriers and establish a large consumer base

North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2019. Increased awareness among buyers regarding sugar-free alternatives among health-conscious consumers of the U.S. and Canada is expected to remain a favorable factor for the regional market growth

Asia Pacific is projected to foresee the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the increased willingness to pay a premium price for confectionery products among the middle-class population in emerging economies, such as China and India .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Sugar-free Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Sweet & Candy Confectionery, Chocolate Confectionery), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sugar-free-confectionery-market

Sweet and candy confectionery is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Parents promoting the consumption of these among kids over the conventional confectionery in order to reduce the risks pertaining to decay and erosion of teeth is leading to rising demand for the product.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sugar-free confectionery market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sugar-free Confectionery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sweet & Candy Confectionery



Chocolate Confectionery



Others

Sugar-free Confectionery Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores & D2C



Others

Sugar-free Confectionery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Sugar-free Confectionery Market

Abdallah Candies Inc.

Asher's Chocolate Co.

Diabetic Candy.com, LLC

Dr. John's Healthy Sweets LLC

LILY'S SWEETS

ROY Chocolatier

Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC

See's Candy Shops, Inc.

Sugarless Confectionery

The Hershey Company

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Caffeinated Beverage Market – Rising awareness about the health benefits of caffeine drinks, such as increased metabolism and strength, will boost the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

– Rising awareness about the health benefits of caffeine drinks, such as increased metabolism and strength, will boost the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth. Powdered Sugar Market – Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling market growth.

– Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling market growth. Cannabis Beverages Market – Rising demand for wellness drinks is anticipated to drive the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.