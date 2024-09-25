Sucden Financial Appoints Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed Rob Noyce as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives.

Rob has spent the past 20 years at major global financial institutions, including UBS, Citigroup, and Barclays Capital, focusing on listed derivatives and electronic execution. He will lead Sucden Financial's non-LME exchange-traded business, with a particular focus on growth and adding value for clients through technology, innovation and electronification.

Before joining Sucden Financial, Rob spent over five years as Director of EMEA Electronic Execution Sales for Listed Derivatives at UBS, where he was responsible for new business and monetisation of existing futures and options e-execution clients. Prior roles include Head of Futures E-Trading Sales and Relationship Management at Citigroup Global Markets, Vice President of Futures E-Sales at Barclays Capital and EMEA Derivatives and FX Sales Director at Bloomberg Tradebook Europe.

Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial, said:

"Rob has an excellent track record of implementing technological change and driving business growth at some very large financial institutions. We're delighted to welcome him to the Sucden Financial team. Rob will play an important role in driving innovation, continuing to grow our business and providing clients with an enhanced service."

Rob Noyce as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives, Sucden Financial, commented:

"I am delighted to have joined Sucden Financial, which has a strong background in the ETD space. I believe there is a significant opportunity to grow the listed derivatives business and increase efficiency by focusing on technology, innovation and electronification."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

