Sucden Financial Reports Improved 2024 Financial Results

Sucden Financial Limited

01 May, 2025, 12:00 GMT

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, delivering increased profit, revenue and total net assets.

Key highlights

2024

(£m)

2023

(£m)

Percentage

 increase

Profit before taxation     

36.7

23.8

54.6

Total net assets

181.1

169.0

7.1

Net revenue

85.2

69.7

22.1

"In 2024, Sucden Financial delivered a very positive performance across all key financial metrics, benefitting from supportive market conditions as well as the positive momentum we are building across the business. Our prudent organic growth strategy and significant investments in technology mean we are able to offer clients a growing range of services across FX, fixed income and commodities markets globally.

We are well positioned for the future with the stability and flexibility to support our clients in rapidly evolving market conditions."

Marc Bailey – Chief Executive Officer

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Media Contact: Robert Cantle or Rosetta Smith, 020 3207 5280, press@sucfin.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508678/4918799/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

