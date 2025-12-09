Sucden Financial Announces 74.5% Decrease in Carbon Emissions and Supports Peatland Carbon Project

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing, and liquidity provider, today announced it achieved a 74.5% reduction in greenhouse gas ('GHG') emissions from its London operations between 2020 and 2024. As part of plans to further reduce its environmental impacts, Sucden Financial also announced it is working with Climate Impact Partners to take responsibility for its remaining carbon emissions.

Since 2020, the total energy consumption of Sucden Financial's London operations has steadily decreased from 2,066,035 kWh in 2020 to 585,530 kWh in 2024. Parallel to this, Sucden Financial's GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) have also fallen from 464.4 tonnes of CO2e in 2020 to 118.5 tonnes in 2024.

This reduction has been achieved through various initiatives, including upgrades to IT equipment, installation of lighting control systems and ongoing fine-tuning of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. In addition, this transition to lower emissions is being enhanced through the utilisation of data centres that are between 90-100% powered by renewable energy.

The Company is also working with Climate Impact Partners to take responsibility for the emissions identified as unavoidable in 2024 (including Scope 1,2 and business travel emissions) through purchasing UK Peatland Code aligned Pending Issuance Units (a form of carbon credit) as a means to support a high-quality carbon removal project.

Through their carbon programme, Sucden Financial is supporting the Scaliscro Peatland Restoration Project, on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, which aims to restore nearly 250 hectares of peatland while increasing carbon storage and delivering additional environmental benefits.

Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial, said:

"The impressive decrease in carbon emissions we have delivered is the result of a sustained effort by our teams and ongoing investment in our business.

We are committed to building on this achievement by continuing to reduce our environmental impacts and have decided to take responsibility for our remaining emissions with a highly credible partner. We are delighted to be working with Climate Impact Partners to support an accredited UK emission reduction project and will continue to examine new initiatives to further reduce our footprint."

Meera Varsani, Head of Client Solutions, EU & RoW, Climate Impact Partners, said:

"We are pleased to be working with Sucden Financial to take responsibility for their identified 2024 emissions from their London operations. By supporting the Scaliscro Peatland Restoration Project, they are championing credible and high-quality carbon market solutions that will also deliver positive impacts for nature and local communities."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 27 years, the company has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivise change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

