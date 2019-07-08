Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size Worth $3.9 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stretch marks treatment market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among women regarding the treating stretch marks caused during pregnancy is significantly driving the growth. Also, the growing prevalence of stretch marks in adolescents and teenagers is predicted to fuel the demand for their treatment.

Key suggestions from the report:

Topical products is the leading segment owing to increasing cases of stretch marks caused due to pregnancy, obesity, history of delivering twins or large babies, pale skin, sudden weight loss or gain, and others

Creams segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to increased sales due to high demand, rise in disposable income of consumers, and increased promotion of creams

Fractional laser segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period, since these products improve the skin tone, reduce the common signs of aging, and enhance the skin texture

Pulse-dye lasers domain is also growing significantly due to completely safety assurance for the patients, no need of anesthesia since the machine produces cold spray just before pulsing, eliminating the pain sensation

Asia Pacific is the dominant segment in the stretch marks treatment market owing to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, and emerging online shopping portals

High number of obese population in North America is majorly driving the market in the region. This is an opportunity for the players for expanding their consumer target and strengthening their market presence. Moreover, the increasing number of key players in the region is another factor driving the competition, thereby positively influencing the stretch marks treatment market.

Growing number of online portals for the sale of topical products for treating stretch marks is another opportunity for the players. The key players can thus, increase their sale through these online portals and expand their product portfolio. Moreover, consumer preference for topical products is augmenting its demand, thus affecting the market.

Rise in the launch of new products and adoption of growth strategies, such as partnerships and innovations are trending in the market. Growing Asia Pacific economies and rise in spending power of consumers in these regions is also influencing the market growth positively.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stretch marks treatment market on the basis of treatment and region:

Stretch Marks Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Topical Products



Creams





Oils & Serum





Lotion





Laser



Fractional Laser





Pulse-Dye Laser





Others





Microdermabrasion



Stretch Marks Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

