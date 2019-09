Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board Composition

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 September 2019 at 15.00 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided and to annually prepare proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2019 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the same members as for the previous period: Jorma Eloranta (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Hans Stråberg (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Harri Sailas (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP Communications

tel. +46-72-221-9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-shareholders--nomination-board-composition,c2895110

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj