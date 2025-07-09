Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 2025 results webcast on 23 July 2025

09 Jul, 2025, 06:24 GMT

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 9 July 2025 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Q2 results and Half-year Report for January–June 2025 on Wednesday 23 July at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-enso-oyj-q2-earnings-presentation-2025.open-exchange.net/

The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the 'Teleconference' option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available at https://stora-enso-oyj-q2-earnings-presentation-2025.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Jutta Mikkola
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +358 50 544 6061

