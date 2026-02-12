Stora Enso publishes its Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2025

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2025 are published today at storaenso.com/annualreport. The Annual Report includes a strategic report, corporate governance, Board of Directors' report including sustainability statement, and financial statements.



Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Finnish. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's report on Stora Enso's ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish in accordance with ISAE 3000. The ESEF financial statements in Finnish are attached to this release and can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.



The Sustainability Statement, published as part of the Report of the Board of Directors, is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided a level of Limited Assurance, using the ESRS Standards and the requirements of the delegated acts of the Taxonomy Regulation serving as criteria. Additionally, a level of Reasonable Assurance, using the GHG Protocol as criteria, has been provided for Stora Enso's reporting on direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2).



Stora Enso has prepared a voluntary index on the interoperability between the ESRS and the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) sustainability disclosure standards IFRS S1 and S2. The index is published as part of the Annual Report. The Group also reports against the SASB Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Containers & Packaging, with the report available in the SASB content index.



The Annual Report is attached to this release as an XHTML file and a PDF file. The Annual Report, as well as the audited Financial Statements and the assured Sustainability Statement in Finnish, are available at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy. In 2025, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9.3 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

