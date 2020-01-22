Stora Enso Increases the IFRS Fair Value of its Forest Assets

HELSINKI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFRS fair valuations of Stora Enso's forest have increased significantly since the publication of the Group's third quarter results in October.

The forest fair value impact in the balance sheet was a positive EUR 777 million pre-tax at end of 2019. Part of the fair valuation increase has not been recognised in operating profit but as an adjustment to opening balances of purchased Swedish forest assets and liabilities.

Fair valuations and non-operational items had a positive net impact of EUR 600 million on Stora Enso's IFRS operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The impact came mainly from the forest fair valuation increase in forests owned by Stora Enso in Sweden (EUR 499 million). This was mainly driven by lower discount rates, due to decreasing market interest rates, and updates to other valuation parameters. This increase is excluded from the Operational EBIT.

The fair value of productive forest land in Sweden, including the above-mentioned increase, was 3 020 euros per hectare on 31 December 2019. Using the price statistics from LRF Konsult for smaller lots in mid-Sweden in 2019, the price per hectare was 5 700 euros.

Stora Enso uses discounted cash flow (DCF) method to assess the fair value of its forest assets. Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on 30 January 2020.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).

storaenso.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46-72-221-9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla PaajanenSVP

Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-increases-the-ifrs-fair-value-of-its-forest-assets,c3014675

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj