Stora Enso appoints Jutta Mikkola as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

HELSINKI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso announces the appointment of Jutta Mikkola as new Senior Vice President and head of Investor Relations. Jutta will start her new role on 22 May and report to Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at Stora Enso.

Jutta has been with Stora Enso for eight years in several business and finance leadership roles, and most recently worked as Vice President in the Investor Relations team. Before joining Stora Enso, she worked at KPMG as Certified Public Accountant. Jutta holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance.

Anna-Lena Åström, currently Senior Vice President Investor Relations at Stora Enso, is leaving the Company to assume another role.

"We welcome Jutta to lead Stora Enso's IR team. Jutta's strong financial background coupled with her extensive experience of Stora Enso's business will be key in continuing to build important relationships with the investor and shareholder communities. I also want to thank Anna-Lena for her many contributions whilst she has been in the role and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours," says Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at Stora Enso.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

