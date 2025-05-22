Stora Enso appoints Jutta Mikkola as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 22 May 2025 at 10:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso announces the appointment of Jutta Mikkola as new Senior Vice President and head of Investor Relations. Jutta will start her new role on 22 May and report to Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at Stora Enso.

Jutta has been with Stora Enso for eight years in several business and finance leadership roles, and most recently worked as Vice President in the Investor Relations team. Before joining Stora Enso, she worked at KPMG as Certified Public Accountant. Jutta holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance.

Anna-Lena Åström, currently Senior Vice President Investor Relations at Stora Enso, is leaving the Company to assume another role.

"We welcome Jutta to lead Stora Enso's IR team. Jutta's strong financial background coupled with her extensive experience of Stora Enso's business will be key in continuing to build important relationships with the investor and shareholder communities. I also want to thank Anna-Lena for her many contributions whilst she has been in the role and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours," says Niclas Rosenlew, Chief Financial Officer at Stora Enso.

