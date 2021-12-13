Stora Enso appoints Johanna Hagelberg as Head of Biomaterials division

HELSINKI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Johanna Hagelberg Executive Vice President, Biomaterials division. She will continue as a member of the Group Leadership Team (GLT).

Johanna Hagelberg joined Stora Enso in 2013 and has been a member of the GLT since 2014 as Head of Sourcing and Logistics. Prior to joining Stora Enso, she held leadership positions at companies including General Motors, NCC and Vattenfall. Johanna holds two M.Sc. degrees in: Management of Manufacturing Systems and Industrial Engineering and Management. The search for a new Head of Sourcing and Logistics has been initiated. In the interim period, Tuomas Mustonen, currently SVP Performance, Controlling and Strategy for Sourcing and Logistics, will assume the acting role in this position.

"Biomaterials is a core strategic business for Stora Enso. As we now move into an innovation-driven era for biomaterials, I am delighted to appoint Johanna as head of the division. Her proven leadership skills and experience from various industries, including the automotive industry, will enable us to take this business to the next level. Johanna has the background and ability to accelerate commercialisation of new bio-based products, such as Lignode, lignin-based battery carbon for mobile electrification," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

"I am excited for the opportunity to together with the team lead the Biomaterials division. As we transform towards bio-based innovation, we continue development of current business, while enabling fast market readiness for new regenerative products," says Johanna Hagelberg.

Markus Mannström, the previous EVP and Head of Biomaterials, will leave his position to pursue new career opportunities outside the company.

"I would like to thank Markus Mannström for his significant contributions to Stora Enso during his long career with us. As a leader in several large investment projects and in heading our Biomaterials division, he has helped us transform into the renewable materials company. We wish him the best of luck in the future," says Annica Bresky.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

acting EVP, Communications and Marketing

tel. +46 72 2410349



Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 2107691



Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees and our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors



