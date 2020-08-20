Stora Enso appoints Annette Stube as Head of Sustainability

HELSINKI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Annette Stube as EVP, Head of Sustainability and a member of the Group Leadership Team. She will start on 1 September 2020.

Annette Stube is a Danish citizen who joins from a position as Head of Sustainability in A.P. Moller-Maersk, an integrated transport and logistics company. Previously she has worked as Director of Sustainability programmes in the global healthcare company Novo Nordisk. She has a master's degree in psychology and an Executive Board Education from Copenhagen Business School. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Finnish energy company Fortum.

Annette Stube succeeds Stora Enso's current Head of Sustainability Noel Morrin who retires in the end of year 2020. Noel Morrin joined Stora Enso in 2015.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Noel for his valuable and committed work for Stora Enso. He has played an essential role in setting an ambitious sustainability agenda for Stora Enso and taking the Group's sustainability reporting to a high level. We have set ambitious targets to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and seen good progress in that during the past years," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

"I am happy to welcome Annette Stube to our leadership team. Her experience in pioneering and leading sustainability work in global organizations is very valuable and will support us in our continued transformation as "The renewable materials company". Her background in developing sustainability-based business opportunities and innovations will also strengthen us," Annica Bresky continues.

"I am happy to join Stora Enso, a true sustainability front-runner. Stora Enso is uniquely positioned as a solution provider in a low-carbon, circular bioeconomy with renewable raw materials, having sustainability at the core of its strategy. Standing on solid sustainability governance and high-quality reporting, Stora Enso is ready to take the next step," Annette Stube says.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP

Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-appoints-annette-stube-as-head-of-sustainability,c3176581

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/annette-stube,c2813816 Annette Stube

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj