Sterilization Services Market to Garner US$ 4,717.56 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR- COVID-19 Impact Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Sterilization Services Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Method, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, and End User," the market is projected to reach US$ 4,717.56 million by 2028 from US$ 3,023.50 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and rising number of surgical procedures performed worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004899/

Get in-depth details on "Sterilization Services Market" (111 - Tables, 77 - Figures, 204 - Pages)

North America to Dominate Sterilization Services Market During 2021–2028

The North American sterilization services market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is the largest market for global sterilization services, followed by Canada and Mexico, respectively. In the US, the demand for sterilization services is on rise due to the easy access to these services and rising number of surgical procedures performed every year. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 1,811,740 cosmetic surgical procedures and 15,909,931 minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US in 2018. In 2018, breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, and tummy tuck were the top five cosmetic procedures performed in the US.

In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are the key contributors to the sterilization services market growth. The market in this region is driven by the factors such as increased number of hospitals and ongoing advancements in the healthcare sectors in different countries. Chinese scientists have termed hospital-acquired diseases as "a prominent public health concern" and also "a major problem for patient safety." Wards in hospitals in the country are considered to be the breeding ground for microbial pathogens. Many of these pathogens are antibiotic-resistant superbugs, which makes the treatment of these infections comparatively more painful and expensive.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide Accelerates Sterilization Services Market Growth

Surgeries are essential for treating health conditions such as injuries, malignancies, infections, and cardiovascular disease conditions. Most medical and surgical devices used in healthcare facilities need to be sterilized to avoid life-threatening infections. As per the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, over 10 million patients undergo surgical procedures each year. Cesarean, orthopedic processes (hip and knee replacement), neurosurgical procedures, and intra-abdominal procedures are among the most common types of surgical procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018 in the US.

Get Sample Copy of Sterilization Services Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004899/

Sterilization Services Market: Segmental Overview

Based on method, the sterilization services market has been segmented into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, and other sterilization methods.

The sterilization services market, based on service type, has been segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. The contract sterilization services segment held a larger market share in 2020, and it is expected to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

Based on mode of delivery, global sterilization services market has been segmented into offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization services segment held a larger share of the market in 2020.

The sterilization services market, by end user, has been segmented into medical device companies, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. Medical device companies held the largest share of the market inn 2020. The demand for medical devices is estimated to increase in the coming years with the rise in population and chronic disease prevalence.

Inquire before Buying Copy of Sterilization Services Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004899/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sterilization Services Market

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. Due to the pandemic, some facilities got permission to reopen and meet sterilization needs during the pandemic. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) increased production safely and quickly at sterilization facilities in Covington and Madison in response to the dramatically increased need for sterile medical equipment during the COVID-19. The impacts of COVID-19 and other communicable severe diseases have heightened the need for decontamination of interior surfaces and the safe disposal of infected materials. Hence, increased demand will positively impact the growth of the sterilization services market.

Sterilization Services Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmed Group, E-BEAM Services Inc, Life Science Outsourcing Inc., MEDISTRI SA, Midwest Sterilization Corporation, Sotera Health Company, Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd., STERIS plc., and Scapa are among the key companies operating in the sterilization services market. The major market players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base.

In June 2021 , Steris Plc. acquired Cantel Medical, a global provider of infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences customers. Through this acquisition, Steris would use the expertise of Cantel Medical to provide a more extensive and innovative suite of product offerings to its customers around the world.

, Steris Plc. acquired Cantel Medical, a global provider of infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences customers. Through this acquisition, Steris would use the expertise of Cantel Medical to provide a more extensive and innovative suite of product offerings to its customers around the world. In March 2021 , Sterigenics S.A.S., a subsidiary of Sotera Health and a global provider of comprehensive sterilization services, announced the expansion of its ethylene oxide (EO) facility in Rantigny, France , to ultimately expand its European sterilization capacity. The expansion would help it maximize its total sterilization throughput and diversify its capabilities with the addition of a 32-pallet chamber.

Purchase a copy of Sterilization Services Market research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004899/

Browse Related Reports:

Terminal Sterilization Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022284/

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006822/

Ambulatory Surgery Center Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013448/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Research Insight: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sterilization-services-market

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Content Source: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/sterilization-services-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners