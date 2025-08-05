Cardiovascular Echocardiography Market is Expected to Reach US$222.14 Million by 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the cardiovascular echocardiography market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of CVDs and technological advancements.

The cardiovascular echocardiography market value is expected to reach US$222.14 million by 2031 from US$ 154.37 million in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of CVDs, the aging population, and technological advancements.

The cardiovascular echocardiography market analysis focuses on advancements such as 3D/4D echocardiography, strain imaging, and AI-powered diagnostic tools. These advancements are expected to play a vital role in the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Cardiovascular Echocardiography Market Report Findings

Rising Prevalence of CVDs:

CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for an estimated 17.9 million deaths annually, as stated by the World Health Organization. High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and physical inactivity have been contributing to the rising incidence of heart diseases. The surge has created an urgent demand for early detection and precise diagnosis, and echocardiography is a critical noninvasive imaging modality to fill the gap.

Since echocardiography provides live visualization of the function and structure of the heart, it is a critical modality in diagnosing conditions such as cardiomyopathies, valvular heart disease, and heart failure. The technology is both accessible and safe for application in both routine and acute care environments. As the world's population continues aging, the need for cardiac monitoring and diagnostic equipment will continue to increase significantly. Practitioners are increasingly turning to echocardiography to enhance diagnosis, lower the number of invasive procedures, and manage long-term care more effectively.

Thus, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is directly driving the demand for sophisticated echocardiographic systems, such as portable and AI-assisted devices, and hence driving significant growth in the cardiovascular echocardiography market. Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations are propelling the growth of the cardiovascular echocardiography market by improving the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of diagnosis. Innovations such as 3D and 4D echocardiography have revolutionized cardiac imaging with real-time, high-resolution images of heart anatomy, enabling better evaluation of complex heart diseases. Such advanced imaging technologies provide more accurate evaluation of heart valve function, myocardial function, and congenital abnormalities, enhancing diagnosis and treatment planning.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are also revolutionizing the field with automated image interpretation, acquisition, and reporting. AI-based echocardiography systems decrease operator reliance, automate workflow, and increase diagnostic consistency. The merging of echocardiography with electronic health records (EHRs) is also enabling improved patient data management and longitudinal tracking.

The other significant innovation is the advent of handheld and portable echocardiography equipment. These are broadening point-of-care applications, particularly in emergency departments, rural areas, and low-income nations, where access to full-service imaging departments may be impaired. Cloud-based and wireless technologies also enable telecardiology and remote consultations.

More broadly, continued technological innovations in echocardiography are not only improving clinical outcomes but also expanding the use of the modality across all healthcare settings, driving sustained expansion within the cardiovascular echocardiography market. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular Echocardiography Market Segmentation

Based on type, the cardiovascular echocardiography market is segmented into transthoracic echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, stress echocardiography, and fetal echocardiography. The transthoracic echocardiography segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of technology, the cardiovascular echocardiography market is categorized into 2D echocardiogram, 3D echocardiogram, and Doppler. The 3D echocardiogram segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the cardiovascular echocardiography market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic labs. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

The cardiovascular echocardiography market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ESAOTE SPA., Samsung Healthcare, SternMed GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, MediSono, Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Whale Imaging., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., TELEMED UAB, Inc, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co. are among the major companies operating in the cardiovascular echocardiography market.

Trending topics: Artificial Intelligence in Echocardiography, Portable and Handheld Echocardiography Devices, Fusion Imaging and Multimodal Integration, Generative AI for Extended Field of View, AI-Assisted Probe Guidance, etc.

Headlines on Cardiovascular Echocardiography Market

FDA expands approval of cardiac ultrasound imaging agent for pediatric patients

Ultromics obtains breakthrough device FDA clearance for its cardiac amyloidosis screening device through the Total Product Lifecycle Advisory Program

iCardio.ai gets FDA 510(k) clearance for AI echocardiography

Deep integration of proven AI tools into Philips cardiovascular ultrasound systems to better diagnose more cardiac disease patients

Fujifilm partners with Us2.ai to provide AI-automated echocardiography analysis for cardiologists and sonographers

GE HealthCare showcases latest AI-enhanced cardiology solutions to enable real-time cardiac imaging and assessments at the point of care at ESC 2024.

Conclusion

The cardiovascular echocardiography market is experiencing robust growth with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the expanding need for low-cost health care, advancements in technology, and the emergence of noninvasive diagnostic equipment. Advances like 3D/4D imaging, AI adoption, and portable devices are streamlining diagnosis and expanding access in a range of healthcare settings. With increasing aging populations and lifestyle disorders across the world, the demand for effective cardiac imaging will also increase. Coupled with supportive healthcare facilities and government policies, such factors place echocardiography at the center of cardiac care, guaranteeing continued market growth in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of 3D/4D echocardiography, strain imaging, and AI-powered diagnostic tools —with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

