Stationery Products Market Worth $128.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stationery products market size is expected to reach USD 128.5 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid rise in the number of educational institutions and inclination of the young population towards higher education across the globe are the prominent factors for the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The paper based segment led the stationery products market and held a share of 30.4% in 2018

Countries such as South Africa and Saudi Arabia are projected to witness significant growth due to growing trend of education, which has led to an increase in the number of educational institutes

By application, educational institutes are expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Stationery Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Paper Based, Ink Based), By Application (Educational Institutes, Corporates), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stationery-products-market

The paper based segment held the largest share of 30.4% in 2018. Despite digitization hitting the industries, the usage of paper for printing remains the same. Growth in the number of coaching institutions in countries such as India is also likely to driving the segment in the forecast period. The ink based segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Growing trend of luxury pens as a status symbol is driving the market. Furthermore, product innovation is found to be the prominent factor for the market growth. For instance, introduction of waterproof ink pens and RGB pens has fuelled the market growth.

Educational institute is the largest application segment and it accounted for 45.3% share of the total revenue in 2018. Rapid rise in the number of schools and colleges in rural areas has driven the segment. The corporate sector is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. High usage of items such as paper, staplers, and adhesives in the government sector as well in the private corporate sector is driving the market.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional stationery products market and the region accounted for 32.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. India is one of the leading markets, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. Growing usage of the product in the rural areas due to replacement of traditional methods with the new stationery items is propelling the market growth in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stationery products market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Stationery Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Paper Based



Ink Based



Art Based



Others

Stationery Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Educational Institutes



Corporates



Others

Security Paper Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



India

CSA

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

