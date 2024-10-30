Startek® Propels Telkom to Top Honors in 2024 Ask Afrika Orange Index for Call Centre Excellence

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider and strategic partner to Telkom, has been instrumental in Telkom securing the top spot for call centre performance in the prestigious 2024 Ask Afrika Orange Index. This achievement showcases Startek's commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that drive meaningful engagement across industries.

In collaboration with South Africa's leading telecommunications provider, Startek also contributed to Telkom's first-place ranking as the top mobile operator in South Africa. This recognition reflects the strength of the Startek-Telkom partnership in setting new benchmarks for customer service in the region.

"This award is a testament to the exceptional work of our teams and our strong partnership with Telkom," said Charl Noble, Vice President, Operations, South Africa, Startek. "We are proud to be recognized not only for our independent achievements but also for the role we play in enabling Telkom's success. Our focus remains on delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that empower our clients to achieve service excellence."

"Our partnership with Startek has been crucial in achieving this remarkable milestone," said Albertus Venter, Telkom's Managing Executive Customer Service. "Their expertise in CX management aligns perfectly with our commitment to service excellence, and we are proud to share this success with them."

The Ask Afrika Orange Index, South Africa's most comprehensive benchmark for service excellence and customer satisfaction, further highlights the Startek leadership in call centre operations. This recognition strengthens the Startek reputation as a trusted partner for brands seeking to elevate customer engagement strategies.

About Startek®

For over 35 years, Startek has led in customer experience management, serving top global brands. Operating in 13 countries with more than 38,000 associates, Startek delivers personalized experiences across voice and digital channels. Clients span industries, including telecommunications, retail, e-commerce, financial services, and travel. Visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Telkom

Telkom is one of South Africa's leading telecommunications providers, offering mobile, broadband, and enterprise solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Telkom enhances the lives of millions of South Africans through transformative technology and services.

About Ask Afrika Orange Index

The Ask Afrika Orange Index is South Africa's top benchmark for customer satisfaction and service excellence, offering cross-industry insights to shape consumer perceptions.

