Startek® South Africa honored with Best Employer Brand Award at the South Africa Leadership Awards 2025

Phil Tshikotshi recognized as Top HR Leader in South Africa , spotlighting people-first strategy and inclusive workplace culture at Startek

JOHANNESBURG, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that its South Africa operations have been recognized with the Best Employer Brand Award 2025 at the South Africa Leadership Awards hosted by the Employer Branding Institute. In addition, Phil Tshikotshi, Head of HR, Startek South Africa, has been named the Topmost HR Leader in South Africa, marking a double victory for the company.

Organized by the Employer Branding Institute, a network of senior HR professionals across 36 countries, the awards honor organizations for excellence in people practices. Startek stood out for its holistic approach to hiring, engagement, inclusion, learning and leadership. The recognition followed a detailed submission and rigorous jury evaluation.

"At Startek, we build ecosystems where talent is nurtured, voices are heard and leadership emerges at every level. This recognition is a celebration of our South Africa team's unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive, growth-focused and safe workplace. Phil Tshikotshi's recognition as the top HR leader in the country reinforces our belief that great leadership is the cornerstone of a great culture," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek.

These honors underscore the Startek commitment to fostering a high-performing, inclusive workplace.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Employer Branding Institute:

The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organisation. Senior leaders in H.R connect with each other in the cyber space to share the best practices in Employer Branding and outstanding professionals in several countries who are contributing to "Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation" are a part of the Employer Branding Institute.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg