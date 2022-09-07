Start Living Chooses MRI Software

MRI LivingTM suite of residential property management solutions positions Start Living for future growth

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, announces that Start Living, the single-family build-to-rent joint venture between TPG Real Estate Partners and Gatehouse Bank PLC, has chosen to implement the MRI LivingTM suite of solutions to drive operational efficiencies for their property management portfolio and enhance resident engagement.

Start Living offers two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in areas that provide family-focused amenities such as schools and leisure facilities, typically as part of new housing schemes developed by third-party housebuilders. The company is targeting a platform in excess of 2,500 homes. In choosing MRI's residential software, Start Living will benefit from a scalable end-to-end solution that provides improved leasing, property management, accounting, and resident engagement capabilities.

John Coles, Head of Acquisitions at Gatehouse Bank, said "Start Living is focused on pairing high-quality homes with an exceptional level of management and occupier engagement, and innovative software is a key pillar in enabling us to do so. As Start Living's portfolio of single-family build-to-rent homes expands, MRI Living has a range of features that will help us improve resident experiences nationwide."

With a strong emphasis on resident experience, the choice of technology and software is a key consideration for Start Living and central to its success. MRI Living is comprised of innovative residential property management products that are used by many leading and growing agents and owner operators in the single-family rentals sector. It also offers numerous Partner integrations, providing a holistic property ecosystem that covers all stages of the residential life cycle.

Dan Foryszewski, Head of Investor Solutions at MRI Software, said "I am delighted that Start Living has chosen to implement MRI Living. Our integrated solution will allow them to operate at scale and help deliver a quality experience to their tenants."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

About Start Living's Joint Venture Partners

Gatehouse Bank PLC is a Shariah compliant bank based in London, authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Gatehouse Bank PLC was founded in 2007 with business lines covering commercial real estate investment advisory, UK build-to-rent investment advisory, commercial real estate finance, residential property finance and treasury. Combining international financial and investment markets expertise with a strong proven track record in real estate, Gatehouse Bank is in a unique position to engage with an international client base from Europe, the Arabian Gulf Countries (GCC) and South East Asia, seeking safehaven assets and diversification for their portfolios. Gatehouse Bank PLC is a 100% subsidiary of Gatehouse Financial Group Limited, which has subsidiaries and associates in Kuwait and the US.

TPG Real Estate Partners ("TREP") is the dedicated real estate equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Today, TREP has $5.9 billion of assets under management. Since its inception in 2009, TREP has built a differentiated investment portfolio comprised primarily of real estate-rich platforms and portfolios located in the United States and Europe. TPG was founded in 1992 and now has approximately $114 billion of assets under management with investment and operational teams in 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

