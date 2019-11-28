STADA Collaboration Expands in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica and its German partner STADA have entered into an agreement for the marketing and sales of a new mouth spray for the German market. The new product is based on the same barrier technology as previous products from Enzymatica. STADA has placed a first order amounting to SEK 2,3 million. STADA expects to launch the mouth spray in the beginning of 2020.

"We are very pleased of STADA launching a mouth spray intended for their own home market. It is very positive that the German consumer gets a chance to use our products," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CET on 28 November, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg

CEO Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46(0)708-86-53-70

Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister

Communication Manager Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46(0)0701-88-50-21

Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

