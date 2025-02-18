Squirro Appoints New CEO, Americas

Chris Corrado brings extensive leadership and IT experience to the role

ZURICH and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a leading enterprise GenAI platform provider, today announced it has named Chris Corrado as its new CEO, Americas. Corrado brings more than four decades of technology and business experience to his position at Squirro, with a background managing large, global teams driving innovative technologies supporting leading-edge businesses. At Squirro, he will be responsible for scaling the business in the Americas and contributing to the continued growth of the company overall.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Squirro executive team," said Dorian Selz, co-founder and CEO, Squirro. "With his expertise in both business and technology, as well as his vast experience across a variety of industries, he is the ideal leader to guide Squirro forward in North and South America. GenAI is transforming industries, and the Squirro Enterprise GenAI Platform is driving this transformation in the most complex, data-sensitive sectors, including financial services and central banking. With Chris at the helm in the Americas, we will be perfectly positioned to seize new market opportunities and drive further growth through innovation."

Corrado has extensive experience in scaling companies as well as building and operating technology platforms on a global scale. Prior to joining Squirro, Corrado was CIO at CardWorks, a leading credit and payments company, where he was responsible for data, technology and digital. Before that, he was CEO at Sitehands, the world's first IT field services marketplace. He also served as chief operating officer at the London Stock Exchange Group and held CXO positions at leading financial institutions such as MSCI, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and UBS. His background also includes scaling companies in the telecoms and e-commerce industries including Asurion, eBay and AT&T. In addition he was an Advisory board member for Crypto.com.

"It's a privilege to be named CEO, Americas for Squirro," said Corrado. "As a veteran in the technology industry, particularly in serving financial services companies, it has been incredible to witness how AI has transformed the landscape and created new opportunities for businesses. As a pioneer in AI, the company's cutting-edge enterprise GenAI platform positions Squirro for significant growth on a global scale. With my background in aligning business and technology strategies, I look forward to helping drive that expansion in the Americas. By offering solutions that transform organizations' data into actionable insights with unrivaled precision, quality, speed and cost-effectiveness, Squirro is revolutionizing how companies optimize operations, strengthen their resources, and distinguish themselves in the market. I am thrilled to be part of a company that is making such a significant impact."

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel, and Indicia Worldwide, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights—enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.

