Squirro Named by Gartner® as a Recognized Vendor in Market Guide for Generative AI Platforms in Banking and Investment Services

ZURICH and NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a pioneer in enterprise-grade Generative AI (GenAI) solutions, today announced that it has been named as a Recognized Vendor for generative AI platforms in banking and investment services by Gartner (Market Guide for Generative AI Platforms in Banking and Investment Services, 7 July 2025 - ID GOO816795). To us, this recognition acknowledges Squirro's proven ability to enable production-scale enterprise deployments within the highly regulated banking and financial services industry.

The recognition follows Squirro's inclusion in seven Gartner Hype Cycle Reports and two Gartner Emerging Technologies Magic Quadrants.

Addressing Key Industry Challenges:

According to Gartner, "as banks and investment services firms implement GenAI, CIOs are recognizing that realizing its full benefits requires overcoming a host of challenges. The top of the list are AI-readiness of data, escalating costs, managing the technology stack, and legal issues. Firms are looking to either buy off-the-shelf solutions or partner with technology providers that can not only help them address these issues, but also enable them to scale and easily expand their capabilities in the future."

The Squirro Enterprise GenAI Platform directly addresses these critical challenges. It streamlines data ingestion across the enterprise, orchestrates complex GenAI workflows, ensures comprehensive auditability, and provides full regulatory compliance with predictable pricing. Unlike fragmented point solutions, Squirro's platform orchestrates and delivers secure, accurate, and scalable enterprise-wide transformation, providing measurable value at every step of the AI journey.

Squirro is recognized in seven Gartner® Hype Cycle™reports for Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Fluid Knowledge.

Gartner defines Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) as "an architecture design pattern that uses search functionality to retrieve relevant data and add it to the prompt of a GenAI model in order to ground the generative output with information. RAG can be used for retrieving both public internet data and data from private organizational knowledge bases."

Fluid knowledge, as defined by Gartner, is "information that has been suitably conditioned to seamlessly flow between enterprise applications and people, enabled by AI agents and assistants. This information is conditioned to be accurate, pertinent and trusted. The conditioning of fluid knowledge leverages many aspects of information governance."

Squirro's recognition spans the following Gartner Hype Cycles:

Digital Workplace Applications, 2025 ( July 1, 2025 – ID GOO831666): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating.

( – ID GOO831666): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating. Natural Language and Unstructured Content Technologies, 2025 ( 10 July, 2025 – ID GOO832293): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating.

( – ID GOO832293): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating. Artificial Intelligence in Banking, 2025 ( July 9, 2025 – ID GOO831999): Recognized for Banking-Specific GenAI Models with a High benefit rating.

( – ID GOO831999): Recognized for Banking-Specific GenAI Models with a High benefit rating. CRM Technologies, 2025 ( July 9, 2025 – ID GOO827302): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating.

( – ID GOO827302): Recognized for Fluid Knowledge with a Transformational benefit rating. Hybrid AI Infrastructure, 2025 ( July 1, 2025 – ID GOO820202): Recognized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with a High benefit rating.

( – ID GOO820202): Recognized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with a High benefit rating. AI in IT Service Management, 2025 ( June 19, 2025 – ID GOO826235): Recognized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with a High benefit rating.

( – ID GOO826235): Recognized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with a High benefit rating. AI in Software Engineering, 2025 ( June 17, 2025 – ID GOO829402): Recognized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with a High benefit rating.

"We're incredibly excited about our recognitions by Gartner," says Dorian Selz, co-founder and CEO of Squirro. "As GenAI moves past the hype, the only currency that truly matters is the ability to convert promises into provable results. That's the commitment that we bring to our partners in the banking and investment services industry."

About the Gartner Market Guide for Generative AI Platforms in Banking and Investment Services

The market for tools needed to implement GenAI use cases is fragmented and fast-evolving, with few vendors offering full-stack platforms specifically for banks and investment services firms. CIOs can use this Market Guide to uncover the offerings of GenAI platform providers to make informed decisions.

Access your complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide now to gain deeper insights: https://squirro.com/gartner-2025-genai-platform-bfsi .

Learn more about Squirro at squirro.com .

About Squirro

Squirro is a global leader in enterprise-grade generative AI and graph solutions, specializing in semantic search, insights, and automation. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering organizations with intelligent technology that enhances decision-making and efficiency. Headquartered in Switzerland, Squirro operates across key global markets, with offices in the United States, the UK, and Singapore.

Trusted by industry leaders such as the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel, and Indicia Worldwide, Squirro is committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions. Its mission is to augment human intelligence, streamline processes, and unlock actionable insights—enabling enterprises to navigate complexity and harness the full potential of their data.

