Sports Betting Market Share worth $182.12 billion Growth, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sports Betting Market size is projected to be valued at USD 83.65 billion in 2022 and reach USD 182.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market growth stems from expanding internet and mobile phone accessibility. Online platforms now enable users to place bets in a more user-friendly way thanks to this access.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Sports Betting market growth of 10.3% comprises a vast array of, Platform, Betting Type, Sports Type, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Sports Betting Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Sports Betting market is experiencing significant growth. The expansion of the global sports betting market results from both evolving consumer behavior and technological advancements alongside regulatory liberalization. Artificial intelligence and machine learning integration stands out as a major driving force by providing users with personalized betting suggestions and offering real-time analytics along with predictive insights to improve experiences. The rise of mobile and online platforms has transformed sports betting engagement while providing greater access to younger tech enthusiasts. Micro-betting and in-play betting options gain popularity which drives market expansion because they provide immediate interaction and fit seamlessly with current on-demand entertainment preferences. The betting market continues to broaden as esports betting gains traction among Generation Z and millennial groups. The regulation and legalization of sports betting market across the U.S., Latin America regions and African countries create attractive new markets which draw significant investment from leading industry operators and tech companies. Media partnerships and celebrity endorsements combined with sponsorships at big sporting events work together to increase both the visibility and mainstream acceptance of sports betting activities. The combination of these trends is generating a swiftly growing and vibrant environment within the global sports betting market sector.

Legalization and Regulatory Reforms Across Key Markets:

The global revision of regulatory laws and the establishment of lawful sports betting market in areas where it was once banned serve as the primary force behind sports wagering market growth. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act's (PASPA) repeal in 2018 triggered a major shift in the United States because it permitted individual states to legalize sports betting. The legalization of sports wagering by more than 35 U.S. states as of 2025 led to a rapid expansion of sports betting platforms, mobile applications, and physical retail sportsbooks. Latin American nations such as Brazil and Colombia along with regions in Africa and Asia are moving towards more lenient regulatory positions. The recent legal reforms have unlocked new market opportunities which now draw significant attention from big operators and investors. The global expansion of the sports betting market will likely accelerate as governments acknowledge its value in generating tax revenue and creating jobs.

Digital Transformation and Mobile Betting Innovation:

The sports betting industry relies heavily on technological advancements to drive its expansion. The widespread availability of smartphones along with fast internet service and secure digital payment methods has transformed consumer betting practices. Today's sports bettors demand smooth and intuitive betting platforms that provide mobile access to live odds and in-game betting options along with real-time statistics and quick cash-out functionalities. The combination of artificial intelligence with data analytics and machine learning methods generates personalized experiences while helping operators manage risk better and boosts user engagement. Blockchain and cryptocurrency represent emerging secure and transparent transaction options. Digital innovation continues to broaden the market through the emergence of eSports betting and virtual sports which operate entirely online. Mobile and online sports betting will stay ahead of traditional retail formats in both volume and revenue as digital ecosystems reach maturity.

The cultural acceptance of betting activities has grown as betting becomes more mainstream in today's society:

Sports betting gains acceptance primarily through digital platforms which appeal to younger audience's adept in technology. The gamification of sports coupled with media partnerships and extensive collaboration with professional leagues and teams is driving this cultural shift. The NFL, NBA, and EPL have started transparent partnerships with betting companies to offer official odds and branded content along with live-betting options. Advertising campaigns along with endorsements from high-profile celebrities and extensive media coverage help to normalize betting practices. Fantasy sports serve as a gateway to real-money betting while introducing millions to structured wagering through socially interactive formats. The convergence between sports entertainment and interactive betting platforms enhances both user acquisition and retention. The reduction of negative perceptions of gambling combined with disciplined gaming regulations in various regions is likely to boost consumer involvement.

Geographical Insights:

The Europe Sports Betting Market controls an impressive 35% share of the global gaming and sports betting market highlighting its major influence. The European market shows potential for major expansion thanks to its anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate of nearly 10.0% throughout the forecast period. The presence of positive legal frameworks throughout numerous European nations creates an environment that encourages their citizens to participate in sports betting and gambling activities.

The Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Growth anticipates exceptional expansion with an expected CAGR exceeding 11% throughout the forecast period. The regional population's increasing involvement in sports betting activities drives upward growth because multiple nations are working towards legalisation and welcoming foreign market participants which boosts industry expansion opportunities.

Global Sports Betting Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Platform, the sports betting market is divided into Offline, and Online. The online sports betting market demonstrated leading platform innovation throughout the forecast period which strengthened its position as a dominant industry force. This segment's projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) will surpass 12.0% , ensuring its dominant position through the forecast period.

, ensuring its dominant position through the forecast period. Based on Betting Type, the sports betting market is divided into Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange Betting, Live/In-Play Betting, eSports Betting, and Others. The sports betting market exhibited remarkable activity during the forecast period with fixed odds wagering at the forefront representing more than 26% of the market share. eSports betting demonstrates potential for substantial expansion with its projected CAGR surpassing 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on Sports Type, the sports betting market divides into Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, and Others. Significant expansion characterized the sports industry during the period as football maintained the largest market share at more than 24.0%. During the forecast period horse-racing established itself as the second most popular sector with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 8.0%.

The Sports Betting is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Sports Betting Size and Growth Report (2023-2030) at: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/license?id=9944

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Sports Betting Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365

Betsson AB

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Entain plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

IGT

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

William Hill Plc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Sports Betting Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In May 2025 : For approximately $350 million Flutter Entertainment completed its acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group, the key Brazilian operator for Betnacional.

: For approximately Flutter Entertainment completed its acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group, the key Brazilian operator for Betnacional. In April 2025 : Flutter Entertainment acquired Snaitech S.p.A. for €2.3 billion to strengthen its position in Italy's online betting market.

: Flutter Entertainment acquired Snaitech S.p.A. for €2.3 billion to strengthen its position in online betting market. In June 2024 : A Betsson AB subsidiary obtained local licenses for its online casino and sports betting operations in Peru under new regulations. The granted licenses covered the Betsafe and Betsson brands while the Inkabet brand licenses were set to be acquired shortly. Betsson's expansion strengthens its commitment to Latin America where it already holds operational licenses in Argentina and Colombia .

: A Betsson AB subsidiary obtained local licenses for its online casino and sports betting operations in under new regulations. The granted licenses covered the Betsafe and Betsson brands while the Inkabet brand licenses were set to be acquired shortly. Betsson's expansion strengthens its commitment to where it already holds operational licenses in and . In March 2024 : The state of Rhode Island entered the online casino sector when Bally's Corporation launched its iGaming platform there. Desktop and iOS mobile app users can access approximately 170 slots and table games through this platform which includes live dealer options. A four-day technical test preceded the platform launch while Stakelogic supported the initiative through a live casino provider agreement.

Sports Betting Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 83.65 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 182.12 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Platform, By Betting Type, By Sports Type, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc; Bet365; Betsson AB; Churchill Downs Incorporated; Entain plc; Flutter Entertainment Plc; IGT, Kindred Group Plc; Sportech Plc; and William Hill Plc

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Sports Betting Market in 2030?

- The forecasted market size of the Sports Betting market is USD 182.12 billion in 2030.



Who are the leading players in the Sports Betting Market?

- The key players in the Sports Betting market include, 888 Holdings Plc; Bet365; Betsson AB; Churchill Downs Incorporated; Entain plc; Flutter Entertainment Plc; IGT, Kindred Group Plc; Sportech Plc; and William Hill Plc, among others.



What are the major drivers for the Sports Betting Market?

- Several key factors are driving this demand, including the evolving regulatory landscape of the global gambling sector, advancements in connected devices, and the development of digital infrastructure.



Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Sports Betting Market?

- The Europe Sports Betting Market is expected to dominate the Global Sports Betting Market, as it is expected to represent more than 35% of global market revenues.



Which is the largest segment, by platform, during the forecasted period in the Sports Betting Market?

- The online sports betting market has been at the forefront of platform innovation, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 12.0%, this segment is poised to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Conclusion:

The worldwide sports betting industry experiences quick change from digitalization and regulatory liberalization alongside growing mobile and online platform usage. The combination of data analytics progress with artificial intelligence and live-streaming technology improvements leads to stronger user engagement together with personalized betting opportunities. The mainstream integration of sports betting has led to increased participation from various demographics through the emergence of in-play wagering, fantasy leagues and esports betting. Sports betting legalization across several North American and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions stimulates market expansion and promotes responsible gambling standards together with strong compliance systems. Through a combination of secure payment systems, blockchain technology for transparency, and AI-based fraud detection tools operational integrity becomes stronger. The industry responds to evolving consumer expectations by developing platforms that provide immersive experiences and enable real-time social interactions. The combination of sports media with technological advances and betting services transforms the global sports betting market into a dynamic and resilient area of the digital entertainment economy.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— regulatory bodies, sports leagues and associations, betting operators, data analytics firms, payment solution providers, and consumers/bettors—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 182.12 billion by 2030, the Global Sports Betting Market represents a significant opportunity for tech startups, blockchain developers, fantasy sports platforms, AI-based prediction software companies, influencer marketers, and esports organizations, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

