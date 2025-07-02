Outlook 2030: Feed Phosphate Market to Surpass $3.22 Billion | Innovation in Animal Health & Precision Feeding Takes Center Stage | The Research Insights

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What's Behind the Surge in the US$3.22 Billion Feed Phosphate Market?

The Feed Phosphate Market is projected to be valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2025 and reach USD 3.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market is growing, primarily, because of increasing demand for animal protein, expansion of livestock production, improved feed efficiency, focus on animal health, supportive regulations, technological advancements, increasing awareness about animal nutrition and feed additives, sustainable farming practices, and continuous R&D. As the global population continues to increase, the demand for animal-based products is expected to rise even more in the coming years. This will further contribute to the expansion of the feed phosphate market. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Feed Phosphate Market growth of 4.3% comprises a vast array of Type, Livestock, Form, Source, Application, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

How is the current market landscape shaping the growth trajectory of the Feed Phosphate Market through 2030?

Feed Phosphate Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Feed Phosphate Market is experiencing significant growth. Feed Phosphate market growth is being led by a strong mix of differentiated and emerging trends, reshaping the face of the industry amid a global shift in agriculture, sustainability, and livestock nutrition. High-quality animal protein, mainly in emerging economies, the increasing demand is a primary driver fuelling the need for well-balanced animal feed to enhance livestock growth and productivity. Another factor is the growing demand for more precise nutrition and customized feed recipes, specially formulated with feed phosphates for a balanced supply of essential minerals and phosphorus to meet the nutritional needs of target animals like swine and poultry. Investors are tapping into a major growth trend as well, where phosphate producers are investing more in sustainable mining and production practices, in the face of potential over-extraction of phosphate rock depleting reserves. Regulatory push to cut back on antibiotic use in animal feed and other sustainability issues are also encouraging producers to explore alternative nutritional options. Feed phosphate remains an important basic supplement to alternative approaches, playing an important role in promoting the health and metabolism of livestock. Added to that, the introduction of newer technologies to improve feed production and delivery like the use of micro-encapsulated feed phosphate for higher solubility, bioavailability, and cost-effective packaging of products are also driving the market for this ingredient by boosting feed performance. The market is also being transformed by the ongoing push for R&D investments and strategic partnerships to leverage key growth opportunities among industry leaders such as Mosaic, Phosphea, Eurochem Group, Nutreco, Yara International, OCI Co., Ltd., and OCP Group.

How is the rising demand for animal-derived protein products affecting the feed phosphate market?

The increasing global demand for meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal-derived protein products is a fundamental factor propelling the feed phosphate market. Rising population growth, urbanization, and rising incomes — especially in developing and emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil — are driving a significant shift toward protein-rich foods. Livestock production is being ramped up to keep pace with the growing consumer demand. Feed phosphates (including mono-calcium phosphate, MCP; di-calcium phosphate, DCP; mono-dicalcium phosphate, MDCP; and others) are a crucial category of animal nutrition supplements. Their well-known ability to support better skeletal growth, reproductive efficiency, metabolism, and overall productivity make them an essential ingredient in poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture farming. As both the scale and intensity of livestock and poultry production continue to grow worldwide, the demand for high-quality, nutritionally balanced feed and the corresponding feed phosphate is expected to further increase in the years ahead.

Why is improving animal health and feed efficiency boosting demand for feed phosphates?

Increased focus on animal health and feed conversion efficiency is another key trend in the feed phosphate market. Along with supplementing phosphorus and calcium, feed phosphates also support better nutrient uptake, growth rate, and immune function. Farmers and commercial animal producers under mounting pressure to reduce feed costs and improve output are prioritizing animal nutrition additives that can deliver reliable performance improvements. Feed phosphates in poultry and swine, for example, are known to support stronger bones and faster weight gain, while helping to reduce mortality rates and production cycles. In addition, the shift toward precision feeding and advanced nutritional science is driving adoption of standardized and highly bioavailable sources of phosphate and other minerals over generic or raw phosphate products, supporting demand for premium, feed-grade phosphate supplements. This trend is also reinforced by tighter regulatory standards and expectations for using high-efficiency, more environmentally responsible feed additives.

Why are technology and consolidation becoming key growth drivers in the feed phosphate market?

Technological improvements in feed additive manufacturing and greater cooperation between feed manufacturers and livestock producers are helping to streamline feed production and optimize phosphate utilization. Innovations in feed formulation software, enzyme supplementation (such as phytase to aid phosphate digestibility), and microencapsulation of feed phosphates are enabling producers to use phosphates more effectively, with better performance from animals. The development of customized, species-specific feed solutions is also opening up new market opportunities. At the same time, industry consolidation, with key players like Mosaic, Phosphea, and OCP Group, expanding their global presence is allowing for greater investment in R&D, production scalability, and distribution. These efficiencies help stabilize phosphate supply chains and ensure consistent quality, particularly in key livestock growth regions like Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America.

Which regions are driving the strongest demand in the feed phosphate market?

Asia-Pacific leads the Feed Phosphate Market share, primarily due to the region's large population and high per capita meat consumption, a booming aquaculture industry, and the presence of major livestock rearing economies such as China and India. North America and Europe are the next most significant markets due to their large livestock industries, intensive farming practices, and well-established feed optimization strategies.

How is the global feed phosphate market segmented by product type, livestock, and region?

Based on Type, the feed phosphate market is divided into, Dicalcium Phosphate (DCP), Monocalcium Phosphate (MCP), Monodicalcium Phosphate (MDCP), Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP), Defluorinated Phosphate, and Others. DCP and MCP have a larger Feed Phosphate Market share due to higher phosphorus bioavailability and good absorption in monogastric animals such as poultry and swine.

Based on Livestock, the feed phosphate market is divided into, Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and Others. Poultry and swine hold a large Feed Phosphate Market share, as these segments have large-scale, intensive farming operations and high meat consumption worldwide.

Based on Form, the feed phosphate market is divided into, Granular, Powdered, Pellet, and Liquid. The Granular and Powdered forms have a large Feed Phosphate Market share because they are easy to handle, mix in feed rations, and ensure uniform nutrient distribution.

Based on Source, the feed phosphate market is divided into, Inorganic Feed Phosphates, and Organic Feed Phosphates. Inorganic sources of feed phosphates like DCP, MCP, and MDCP are more widely used and dominate the Feed Phosphate Market size, as they are readily available and cost-effective.

Based on Application, the feed phosphate market is divided into, Animal Nutrition & Health, Bone Development, Reproductive Health, and Feed Conversion Efficiency. Bone development is a leading segment in the Feed Phosphate Market growth, as this is an important requirement in young and high-yielding animals, where bone strength becomes a critical performance indicator.

The Feed Phosphate Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Who are the major players shaping the global feed phosphate market?

The Global Feed Phosphate Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

The Mosaic Company

Eurochem

Phosagro

OCP Group

Potash Corporation

Nutrien LTD

Yara

Timab Industries

ECOPHOS GROUP

J.R. Simplot Company

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Which recent product launches or technological upgrades are making an impact?

In February 2025 , Yara International, along with Fertinagro Biotech S.L., a Spanish fertilizer manufacturer, announced the Spanish multinational's existing shareholder, OCP Group has increased its shareholding to 75% in GlobalFeed S.L., with a further investment of 25%. In May 2023 , OCP Group signed an agreement to acquire 50% of the company, edging its way further into the animal nutrition market.

, Yara International, along with Fertinagro Biotech S.L., a Spanish fertilizer manufacturer, announced the Spanish multinational's existing shareholder, OCP Group has increased its shareholding to 75% in GlobalFeed S.L., with a further investment of 25%. In , OCP Group signed an agreement to acquire 50% of the company, edging its way further into the animal nutrition market. In June 2024 , Mosaic has taken the Mosaic Online platform out of service and replaced it with Mosaic Direct, a new digital platform that is designed with a better customer experience. The new platform provides customers with access to their accounts, the ability to request quotes, track orders, and use self-service tools to get responses faster and increase data accuracy. Customers will be emailed instructions on how to activate their accounts, and Account Managers and Customer Service will assist them in the interim.

, Mosaic has taken the Mosaic Online platform out of service and replaced it with Mosaic Direct, a new digital platform that is designed with a better customer experience. The new platform provides customers with access to their accounts, the ability to request quotes, track orders, and use self-service tools to get responses faster and increase data accuracy. Customers will be emailed instructions on how to activate their accounts, and Account Managers and Customer Service will assist them in the interim. In August 2021 , Yara entered into a share purchase agreement with EuroChem in which Yara will sell its Salitre phosphate mining project for cash consideration of USD 410 million . The transaction enables Yara to sharpen its strategic focus and direct more resources to value creation in core areas and a portfolio in line with its competitive strengths. The Salitre phosphate mine, for which Yara Brazil continues to have important growth ambitions, has been sold, but not the other businesses. As part of its broader efforts to realign and strengthen its global footprint, Yara is pleased to welcome EuroChem as another shareholder and investor in Brazil .

, Yara entered into a share purchase agreement with EuroChem in which Yara will sell its Salitre phosphate mining project for cash consideration of . The transaction enables Yara to sharpen its strategic focus and direct more resources to value creation in core areas and a portfolio in line with its competitive strengths. The Salitre phosphate mine, for which continues to have important growth ambitions, has been sold, but not the other businesses. As part of its broader efforts to realign and strengthen its global footprint, Yara is pleased to welcome EuroChem as another shareholder and investor in . In February 2022 , EuroChem Group completed the USD 452 million acquisition of the Serra do Salitre phosphate project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project includes an open pit mine with over 350 million metric tons of phosphate reserves. In addition, there is also a fertilizer plant that has an annual capacity of 1 million tons. To fully develop the project, EuroChem will invest an additional US$452 million and plans to have full fertilizer production in the company's timeline to start in 2025. Both the mine and plant are currently operational, with the mine producing about 500,000 tons of phosphate rock annually.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Feed Phosphate Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Feed Phosphate Market is USD 3.22 Billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Feed Phosphate Market?

The key players in the Feed Phosphate Market include, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem, PhosAgro, OCP Group, Potash Corporation, Nutrien LTD, Yara, Timab Industries, ECOPHOS GROUP, and J.R. Simplot Company. What are the major drivers for the Feed Phosphate Market?

The global expansion of intensive farming practices, particularly in developing countries, and the increasing global consumption of meat and dairy products are the main factors driving the market for feed phosphates. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Feed Phosphate Market?

Asia-Pacific leads the Feed Phosphate Market share. Which is the largest segment, by application, during the forecasted period in the Feed Phosphate Market?

Bone development is a leading segment in the Feed Phosphate Market growth.

Is the Feed Phosphate Market Ready for Its Next Phase of Growth?

The feed phosphate market is experiencing a positive growth trend, primarily due to the increasing global demand for high-quality animal nutrition and a growing focus on animal health. As the livestock and poultry industry expands to meet the rising demand for meat, dairy, and eggs, feed phosphate plays a crucial role in supporting the growth, bone development, and overall feed efficiency of livestock. In response, the industry is witnessing innovations in phosphate formulations and production methods to improve bioavailability and reduce environmental impact. In addition, regulatory pressures to meet food safety standards and reduce phosphorus waste are encouraging manufacturers to adopt more sustainable and efficient practices, driving the adoption of advanced processing technologies. The adoption of precision farming techniques and nutritional analytics is also supporting the development of customized phosphate blends for different animal species and growth stages. With the growing investment in the infrastructure for animal husbandry and agriculture, feed phosphate will continue to be an essential component of the global food supply chain, in line with the broader goals of sustainable agriculture and food security.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— feed manufacturers, livestock farmers, veterinary professionals, regulatory bodies, and agricultural cooperatives — with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 3.22 Billion by 2030, the Global Feed Phosphate Market represents a significant opportunity for biotechnology firms, startup nutrient solution providers, alternative mineral supplement developers, and market disruptors focusing on eco-friendly feed additives, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

