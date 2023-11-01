Spinal Cord Injury Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Companies to Watch Out - NervGen Pharma, StemCyte, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, AbbVie

The dynamics of the spinal cord injury market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, spinal cord injury emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Spinal Cord Injury Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the spinal cord injury market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total diagnosed cases of SCI in the 7MM was estimated to be ~725K cases in 2022, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2022-2032).

cases in 2022, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2022-2032). Leading spinal cord injury companies such as NervGen Pharma, VA Office of Research and Development, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, StemCyte, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., AbbVie, and others are developing novel spinal cord injury drugs that can be available in the spinal cord injury market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel spinal cord injury drugs that can be available in the spinal cord injury market in the coming years. Some key therapies for spinal cord injury treatment include NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, MT-3921, Elezanumab, and others.

Spinal Cord Injury Overview

Spinal cord injury represents a significant medical condition that results in a wide range of functional, psychological, and socioeconomic challenges. Long-term complications are frequently encountered and play a crucial role in the comprehensive care of individuals with SCI. These complications not only contribute to increased morbidity and mortality rates but also lead to higher re-hospitalization rates, reduced employability, and diminished overall quality of life. Trauma is the primary cause of spinal cord injuries, with motor vehicle accidents accounting for nearly half of all cases. The diagnosis of SCI relies on various imaging techniques, such as CT scans, MRI scans, and X-rays, which are instrumental in identifying issues like bone fractures, blood clots, vascular damage, and spinal dislocations.

Spinal Cord Injury Epidemiology Segmentation

The spinal cord injury epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current spinal cord injury patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The spinal cord injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Spinal Cord Injury Cases

Spinal Cord Injury Diagnosed Cases

Spinal Cord Injury Gender-specific Cases

Spinal Cord Injury Cause-specific Cases

Total cases of SCI at Neurological Level

Spinal Cord Injury Treatment Market

In the initial care of a patient with a spinal cord injury, the foremost priority is to establish and secure the airway, ensure proper breathing, and maintain circulation. This is followed by the crucial step of immobilizing the spine in the field to prevent any further harm to the vulnerable spinal cord during transportation. It is of paramount importance to recognize and triage SCI patients appropriately in the early stages to guarantee the prompt delivery of specialized treatments at dedicated centers.

While maintaining spinal immobilization, airway, and breathing management can vary from administering supplemental oxygen to performing intubation and providing mechanical ventilation. At any stage during the initial injury, the presence of systemic hypotension (defined as a systolic blood pressure [SBP] of less than 90 mmHg) is correlated with poorer neurological outcomes. Profound loss of vascular tone and the possibility of bradycardia can lead patients to quickly progress into neurogenic shock. The primary treatment approach revolves around administering large volumes of intravenous (IV) fluids, primarily crystalloids. However, healthcare providers may also opt to use additional alpha-adrenergic vasopressor medications such as norepinephrine and phenylephrine to temporarily stabilize patients.

Currently, there is no consensus on the optimal methods for diagnosing and treating different aspects of spinal cord injuries. This lack of agreement is partly a result of the diversity in injury patterns (cervical versus thoracic, complete versus incomplete) and contradictory interpretations of available literature.

Key Spinal Cord Injury Therapies and Companies

NVG-291: NervGen Pharma

Romosozumab: VA Office of Research and Development/Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation

Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell: StemCyte, Inc.

MT-3921: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

Elezanumab: AbbVie

Spinal Cord Injury Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the spinal cord injury market are expected to change in the coming years. Both academic institutions and industries are actively pursuing advanced approaches to the development of innovative therapies. Recent advancements in comprehending the pathophysiology of spinal cord injuries have triggered a notable increase in clinical trials. Continuous dedication to basic and clinical research is forging a new path toward regenerative medicine in SCI. Nevertheless, the lack of an efficient therapy to target SCI-related symptoms and complications remains a pressing issue.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of spinal cord injury, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the spinal cord injury market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the spinal cord injury market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the spinal cord injury market. Many researchers maintain a sense of skepticism and caution regarding the practicality of stem cell therapies. The pricing and accessibility issues surrounding these treatments continue to be a significant point of contention. A substantial portion of clinical trials has fallen short of achieving their intended outcomes, often due to a lack of understanding of the disease's underlying causes and suboptimal trial designs. The early approval of stem cell-based treatments can lead to patients opting for experimental therapies, which may carry risks and prove ineffective, placing a heavy financial burden on both patients and insurance providers.

Moreover, spinal cord injury treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the spinal cord injury market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the spinal cord injury market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Spinal Cord Injury Companies NervGen Pharma, VA Office of Research and Development, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, StemCyte, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., AbbVie, and others Key Spinal Cord Injury Therapies NVG-291, Romosozumab, Umbilical Cord Blood Mononuclear Cell, MT-3921, Elezanumab, and others

Scope of the Spinal Cord Injury Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Spinal Cord Injury current marketed and emerging therapies

Spinal Cord Injury current marketed and emerging therapies Spinal Cord Injury Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Spinal Cord Injury Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Spinal Cord Injury Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Spinal Cord Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Spinal Cord Injury Market Key Insights 2. Spinal Cord Injury Market Report Introduction 3. Spinal Cord Injury Market Overview at a Glance 4. Spinal Cord Injury Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Spinal Cord Injury Treatment and Management 7. Spinal Cord Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Spinal Cord Injury Marketed Drugs 10. Spinal Cord Injury Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Spinal Cord Injury Market Analysis 12. Spinal Cord Injury Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

